Embrace currently is collaborating with the Waterloo and Cedar Falls Human Rights Commissions on a series of Courageous Community Conversations about the 1619 Project by Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones.
Offered every Tuesday in March, the conversations bring together activists, religious leaders, academics and community members from the Cedar Valley to learn and discuss the history presented in Hannah-Jones’ work.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning project examines the history of our country through the lens of slavery and describes how our country continues to experience the effects of that enslavement in the present day. The weekly conversations begin with a shared listening session of one of Hannah-Jones’ podcasts, then smaller breakout groups from a cross-section of the participants discuss the content along with appointed facilitators.
The 1619 Project recently has come under fire by the Iowa legislature because it presents a narrative many of us were not taught in school. However, once we understand history is most often shared by the perspective of those who hold the power, we begin to have a clearer understanding about the current racial tensions and lingering oppression in our country.
Last week, the 1619 Project discussed the role slavery has played in our economy. I was surprised to learn in the 1860s, the monetary value of all the enslaved people in the U.S. was greater than all the factories and railroads combined. Banks offered mortgages not on the plantations that were in decline because of falling cotton prices, but instead on the lives of the enslaved people. During the time of slavery, banks were so heavily invested in the industry of slavery, they were considered too big to fail. Hannah-Jones ties many parallels with modern day banking systems, including the banking crisis of 2008.
Other topics the 1619 Project tackles include the role slavery has played in the promise of democracy, healthcare disparities, music and language, and agricultural lending. The podcasts, a copy of the printed materials and curriculum ideas are available at pulitzercenter.org.
The discussions are difficult and challenging, but incredibly rewarding. One podcast featured the voice of a 100-year-old man whose grandfather had been enslaved by Thomas Jefferson. Another featured a poem written in the voice of someone unjustly stripped from their family. Throughout the podcasts, first-person narratives are combined with expert testimonials to create a powerful educational opportunity.
These virtual community conversations will continue at 6 p.m. every Tuesday through March. To find the link and additional details about 1619 Project, go to the Embrace Facebook page. All discussions are free and open to anyone who would like to learn more.