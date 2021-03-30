The Waverly newspaper recently published a “Guest Opinion” by Philip Trimble [South Riverside project may violate city, state regulations, March 23]. I would like to thank Mr. Trimble for taking the time to write the article. It is always important to hear the thoughts of Waverly residents. I would normally not respond to an opinion piece because opinions should be lifted up and valued. However, there are some inaccuracies and innuendos in the article I would like to address.
Let me first reply to Mr. Trimble’s suggestion the park shelter would be better placed in the revamped Memorial Park. I agree there are factors that would make Memorial Park a good location. However, in my judgement, it also is important for the future of Waverly to take better advantage of the river, of which the new shelter is a part. That is why I am so excited about the trails and river access that will be included in the next “phase” of construction.
However, we cannot proceed with these improvements until the DOT has completed construction of the new Bremer Avenue bridge over the Cedar River. I’m sure Mr. Trimble would agree it would be a waste of money to build trails and other amenities just to have them torn out a year or two later because of road construction. Moving up the construction of the shelter to this summer will keep the park improvement project moving.
I also think Mr. Trimble misunderstood Brian Birgen’s statement about how the shelter will be used. Yes, this will be a great location for a growing Farmer’s Market. But the shelter also will be used for family events and other activities that require a shelter larger than those currently available in the park system.
I cannot address Mr. Trimble’s concerns with the renovated Exchange Building, since I am not a construction expert. I have to rely on those who are construction experts who tell me the building is compliant with all local, state and federal regulations. I suggest Mr. Trimble contact Randy McKenzie, the Bremer County building inspector, to discuss specific concerns. If there are issues with the renovated Exchange Building, I certainly want them corrected as soon as possible.
I detect an underlying concern that too much money is being spent on parks and other community amenities. I would strongly disagree. I think that these are the things that help to make Waverly a special place to live. It is true the cost of the shelter is more than the architect’s original estimate from several years ago, but that is not a surprise.
Construction costs are rapidly rising. In fact, this project was re-bid in December with changes to the design so we could bring the cost down closer to the original estimate. I also would like to point out the construction contract was approved by a unanimous vote of all seven members of the council, including all three of the newest council members.
As for the budget concerns, a newspaper article is not the forum to discuss this very complex issue. It would appear Mr. Trimble may be misreading the financial statements he is referring to because his allegations of huge spending increases and immense budget deficits are simply not true. I would suggest he visit with our city administrator, so he can better understand the city’s financial situation.
Suffice it to say the city is in extremely sound financial condition as certified by our independent auditors and also by the companies that rate us for our creditworthiness. It is true the council has voluntarily capped our borrowing at 80% of our legal limit. I think this is a wise and prudent decision.
It also is true the city usually bonds right up to this self-imposed limit, which we have done for many, many years. However, with interest rates currently below 1%, it makes financial sense to get as many projects done now while staying within this limit because the costs will only be going up. To do otherwise would be fiscally irresponsible.
I suggest to Mr. Trimble if he has concerns about the city’s budget, that he attend the public budget sessions we have every January and raise his concerns at that time before we lock in the budget for the next fiscal year. I would welcome his input at those meetings.