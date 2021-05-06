Editor’s note: This was a statement read into the record during the Waverly City Council study session April 26 during a discussion on a possible repeal of the city’s mask mandate for municipal buildings and a return to the council chambers.
There are two interrelated issues on which I would like to comment: the code of ethics under which Waverly city elected and appointed officials are expected business, and the issue of COVID-19 mitigation strategies in city-owned buildings.
Our code of ethics is detailed in section 2.22 of the City Council Rules and Procedures Manual, which was most recently approved by this Council in February 2020. The introductory sentence is as follows: “City elected and appointed officials must create public confidence where it is lacking and maintain it at all times by demonstrating a sincere adherence to the highest ethical standards.” Included among the several listed ethical duties and responsibilities are the following: “Respect all individuals and demonstrate courtesy to everyone (point I)” and “be dedicated to the highest standards of honor and integrity in public service (point L).”
These two points are pertinent to tonight’s meeting because of an email sent last Tuesday morning, April 20, at 6:22 a.m. by Councilman Schneider to Mr. Bronner, Mayor Hoffman, and two council members, Mr. Kangas and Ms. Beaufore, who had recently voted with Mr. Schneider to end the mask requirement in city buildings. The email was not sent to the Council members who voted to extend the mask requirement – Council members Drenkow, Glaser, Birgen and me. Mr. Brunner forwarded the email to us later that morning. I am going to read Mr Schneider’s email in its entirety:
“I am requesting this as an immediate action item on the next study session meeting.
“1. Removal of current facemask ordinance
“2. Return to council chamber
“This is riddled with corruption. The other council member (sic) may not see that. It will take convincing from the rest of you to how wrong and terribly immoral this is.
“We need to get past this and quickly.
“Finally, I would like to review conflicts of interest policy with council person Rathe. She works for a city Hospital and is voting for medical interventions. This concerns me. What kind of perverted science is she using? People are asking that now. This looks bad for the hospital.”
Mr. Schneider’s harsh language and baseless accusations are concerning. His implication that those of us who disagree with him on the mask issue are “corrupt” and/or “immoral” is uncalled for, and creates what could be interpreted as a hostile work environment. In most well-run businesses, such accusations would cause an employee to be reprimanded or even terminated. In public service, such accusations, without supporting facts, distract from the real work at hand, corrode the ability of elected officials to work together toward common goals, and, in my opinion, violate our code of ethics.
With regard to his comments directed at me, his allegations are confusing, false and border on defamatory. He implies that I am violating the City’s code of ethics by using my standing as a physician to promote a medical intervention, masks. I disagree, as I have never made myself out to be the “city physician,” received no financial gain as a result of voting for this mask policy and work for an institution that is governed by an elected board separate from City Council. I have shown his statement to the hospital attorney and the acting hospital CEO. Neither of them sees any conflict of interest and neither does the city administrator, whom I have also consulted.
Equating my recommendation that we require mask use at city buildings with a conflict of interest would be like accusing a businessman serving on the Council like Mr. Schneider of having a conflict of interest each time he votes on an economic development issue. Our code of ethics requires us to publicly disclose potential conflicts for any issues coming before the council. I did this last year when I abstained from discussion and voting on the Red Fox Inn proposal because I was a Bartels board member at that time. Prior to that, when the council was asked to approve Waverly Health Center’s procurement of loans for their construction project, I sought the city attorney’s advice and was told my employment at the hospital did not pose a conflict of interest. In 2017, before declaring my candidacy for Council, I even sought the city attorney’s opinion about whether I could serve, given that I work at the hospital. I was told there were no rules prohibiting that.
Regarding Mr. Schneider’s assertion that I am using “perverted science” and tarnishing the image of Waverly Health Center, I disagree, as does my employer. The hospital requires that all who enter their facilities wear a mask because it is advised by the CDC and backed by scientific evidence found in peer-reviewed journals.
The drama swirling around the issue of masks and city owned buildings is an embarrassing distraction that pulls city staff’s attention and energy from other projects. The bullying from Councilman Schneider is inappropriate and needs to stop. We were elected to make sure government functions efficiently and effectively for all. We were not elected to call each other names and squabble like children on a playground. Mr. Schneider toning down his rhetoric and following the code of ethics regarding mutual respect would make it easier for us to be an effective team and solve this and other problems.
I do not think it is our job as Council members to decide whether masks can prevent the spread of COVID-19. That should be left to researchers and the experts at agencies like the CDC, OSHA and the Iowa Department of Public Health. It is our job to decide whether our buildings should adhere to the advice of these agencies, all of whom continue to advise a combination of social distancing, hand hygiene, vaccination and mask wearing, especially indoors among groups of people who may not all be vaccinated. It is my opinion that we should follow the advice of these experts. Gradually, restrictions are being loosened as the number of vaccinations increases and we learn more about this virus. We all want to be able to move about freely and meet in person, but we must balance this with public safety. I understand this is a delicate balance and there are strong opinions on both sides. I look forward to working with my colleagues to come up with some sort of compromise. Perhaps once all city employees who want to be vaccinated have done so, we could move toward requesting mask wearing rather than requiring it. When all city council persons who want to be vaccinated have done so, we could begin meeting in person, social distancing when possible and masking when it is not.
I will close my statement by saying that I consider it a great privilege to serve the people of Waverly on this council. I will continue to act in a way that reflects positively on my constituents and our community.