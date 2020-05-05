On March 29, after watching the television, where a good portion of the programming concerned the terrible virus that has developed, sickened and killed so many people, I was flipping through the channels trying to find a more entertaining program.
On one of the programs that I came to was a movie about the violent war with the Japanese people on one of the islands in the Pacific during World War II. The movie had been well started and I do not know the name of the movie nor the actors playing the lead roles.
The picture was about a young man who had saved many, many lives during this bloody campaign. From what I gathered from the first portion of the movie, the hero of the story was a conscientious objector to the war and was assigned to a medical corps, where he did not have to carry a weapon. Some called him a coward. All of the gore, all of the loss of limbs, all of the loss of life was depicted. This young man saved many lives through his efforts to carry the wounded men from the battle area.
At the end of the movie, a special little box of information was shown. The story was true. The man was Desmond Doss, and he lived to be 73 years old. A portion of the ending of the movie showed Desmond being given the Congressional Medal of Honor by our president.
I awoke at 4 a.m. and was unable to go back to sleep. As I often do while laying awake, my thoughts returned to Rosalene and the many things we had done in our 71 years of marriage. The movie brought back some of our memories of the war. Very soon after we were married, I enlisted in the U.S. Navy. We had a little time together then before I was called to active duty. This time was spent loving each other, spending most of our time together while we both knew that the war would separate us. Rosalene became pregnant, but we didn’t know that until much later. After 16 weeks in boot camp, our group was given seven days leave, which we again spent together.
At my request, after boot camp, I was transferred to a school to learn more about electrical systems, their use and how electricity would be one of those assets that would be necessary to conduct a war. The Navy had taken over an old, abandoned powerhouse and made it into living quarters. This was located at the Foot of Ferry Street in St. Louis.
The Navy facilities was about a mile from a main street, where the automobiles and public transportation operated. Somehow or another, Rosalene acquired enough money to get a bus, or maybe a train, to come to St. Louis to see me.
Our classes at the school only taught Monday through Friday, so we most always had part of a weekend for liberty and was permitted to do the things that we wanted to do.
When Rosalene got to St. Louis, she rented a room in an old hotel some distance from the street that led to the Navy facility. The very first day that I had liberty while she was there, we took a nap. Liberty rules were that we were to be back at the base by midnight or we would be subject to discipline. Sure enough, we slept too long, and I did not get back to the base until a few minutes after 12.
I was put on report and had to stand captain’s mast. My punishment was that I was not to leave the base for 10 days. This left Rosalene alone in this big city without a friend nor no one to talk to. Just must have been terrified. She talked to an old man at the hotel and he told her the way to Ferry Street.
Each afternoon after class, she made that long walk to the canteen, where we could spend a little time together. By this time, her pregnancy was apparent. Some of the officers were sympathetic, and the word got back to the captain, and my punishment was lifted. So, we had a few afternoons together in St. Louis before she had to leave.
Several months later, while I was still going to school in St. Louis, baby Sandra Dianne was born on June 20 in Des Moines. The same day Sandra was born, I had an appendicitis attack and was operated on in the emergency room at the base. I spent seven days in the hospital.
At the end of the seven days, I was granted sick leave, so I got to go to West Des Moines to see my newborn daughter and spend some time with Rosalene. That was the last time together for several months. Our group was transferred to Paser, Washington, then to El Centro, California, in order to do more and realistic training.
At El Centro, a squadron was formed consisting of the most apparented pilots and the men who would be our air crew. I was selected as part of the enlisted men.
From California, we loaded ship and sent into the combat zone. During all of these times, Rosalene wrote me faithfully three or four times a week. When we were docked at one of the air bases, we got our mail regularly, but when we were at sea, mail was only distributed once every 30 days. Rosalene knew when we were at sea, because our mail address would be Fleet Post Office. She wrote to me every single day.
After a tour in the combat zone, we were returned back to home. Still was not granted leave to go home.
The Navy had carved an air srip out of the front of the Indian Reservation at Quileute, Washington. This was a long ways from any town, so fine recreational items were built. One of the things that the command recognized was that some of us were married. Quonset huts were brought in, and apartments were set up and furnished for each end of the hut.
Rosalene again by herself (came) to Focks, Washington, by train, a train ride that took three days and two nights. She again was frightened to be by herself, but made the long trip anyway. The apartments were very nice, and we enjoyed our time there making friends and with great weather.
After a couple of weeks, Rosalene knew she had to return to West Des Moines to her Sandra Dianne and the family. This was the nicest time while I was in the Navy.
Not too long after that, the atom bombs were dropped on (Hiroshima and Nagasaki), so we felt as though the end of the way was near.
After the war was ended, I was discharged on Dec. 26, 1945. The day after Christmas.
While I was gone, Rosalene was given $50 a month until Sandra came along, then she was given $80.
When I got back to West Des Moines, she had rented one of a four-plex and had it pretty well furnished.
Rosalene did not get the Congressional Medal of HOnor, but she should have.
My story is not a whole lot different from the stories of thousands of other young men, but we must not forget the cruelties of war. War is wrong.