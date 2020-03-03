This is about an article in our local newspaper on Jan. 30. This column [New WOTUS rule is welcome news for Iowa farmers] was supposedly written by Joni Ernst, our junior United States senator.
I hope that much I am going to write about is in error, but I don’t think so. The first objection was to socialized medical systems. Medicare for all.
Much has been written and aired through television about socialism. Admittedly I did not know what socialism was all about so I looked it up in my Webster’s dictionary and this is the definition: Socialized medicine: The provision of medical and hospital care for the people at nominal cost by means of government regulation of health services and subsidies derived from taxation.
At nominal cost is the key word according to my way of thinking. I see nothing wrong with it. If we determine that medical costs are too high then a study should be made to determine where all of this money is going and if some of the charges are unreasonable, correction must be made by legislation that forces the billions (possible trillions) that are hidden away in the Cayman Islands by the top percent of the wealthy in order to avoid paying taxes on the money.
Another source would be to correct the way our resources are being developed and handled. The top 1% of the population controls 85% of the wealth of the country. In any event those of us who suffer health problems should not be neglected and left to die because of a lack of money for health. That is happening in some of the Asian and some of the African countries but certainly should not be a part of our country. There will not be longer wait periods nor a decrease in quality care, public outcry would take care of that.
In her article she questions something called the Green New Deal which will cost taxpayers 93 trillion dollars, but hurt family farms, crush jobs in Iowa eliminate the car we drive and finance those who are unwilling to work.
In my opinion these facts and figures were pulled out of the sky with no facts or figures to back up the statements. Where did 93 trillion dollars come from? Unemployment is low, that is true, but low employment is not necessarily good.
When it is necessary for the mothers of a family to go to work. They can have a reasonable good living. When these mothers must leave their newborn kids when the babies are 6 to 16 months old to go to work and leave their kids to be cared for by others in a brick building by women who take care if kids for income of their own, this is not good income in my opinion.
The new United States, Mexico and Canada agreement and the trade deals with China has been signed by President Trump. This is supposed to protect our intellectual property, again I am not sure of the meaning but I believe no other country can take our smart kids. What will take our smart kids is an increase in salary.
This new trade deal is supposed to make sure farmers are getting a fair deal for their products. Evidently Joni doesn’t read the news reports that farm income has decreased for the last three years. Reflected in this lost income is the John Deere tractor manufacturing has decreased and the company has found it necessary today to lay off some of its employees because farmers no longer are able to buy new replacement farm machinery.
Three recent layoffs of 105 people in one if these plants. These misses if income are reflected throughout the rest of the economy.
In her article Joni says that under Trump leadership, our military has been will funded to protect our country. That is so, but the leadership is deteriorating because of the treatments that Trump has initiated causing many of our best to be discharged or retired.
Trump reminds me of a kid I used to play marbles with. This kid owned the marbles and if the rest of us didn’t play as he wished, he picked up the marbles and went home.
She also admired the guts that President Trump displayed when he signed the necessary orders to kill a general (Qasem Soleimani) who was thought to have killed or wounded hundreds and thousands. A hundred is done with two zeros behind it. A thousand is a done with three zeros behind it.
Personally I think it is wrong to celebrate the killing of another human person.
War is wrong.
The intestinal fortitude that Trump showed was reflected in his younger days when he received three military exemptions so that he was not required to serve as most young people were required. His medical report requesting the exemption was written by a family doctor who claimed the exemption was necessary because of a shattered bones in the heels of his feet. This has not been made public. Maybe that is why he slices the golf ball.
The claim that ISIS has been destroyed is the third time this claim ha been made. They keep coming back.
The claim that our life here in Iowa is under attack from the left is absurd. She should read her history a little better. It was the left (Democratic party) that led us through World War ll and greatest military victory ever.
Her claim that she is going to run for another term in the Senate to protect our way of life may not be totally correct. The Senate salary probably is a factor.
She condemns the socialist march across our state. Again, I do not quite understand what a Socialist state would become and why that would be such a catastrophe.
Her article reflects the propaganda that is being portrayed the Republican party and is without solutions or improvement in our way of life. Nothing original was portrayed in her article. I hope someone from her staff wrote the article and this does not reflect her own belief. She has surrendered to Republican propaganda.
We must question whether she has earned another term in the Senate.