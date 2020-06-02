My second career, which began in October 1996, was recruiting international students at Wartburg College, a small, Lutheran, residential learning community located in a rural community in Iowa.
Administrators knew that the American college-age population in the coming decades was declining. This decline was offset by an increase in the number of females enrolled; reduced in turn by declining enrollment of males (in 1970, 58% of college students were men; now 56% are women).
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, undergraduate enrollment increased by 37% (from 13.2 million to 18.1 million students) between 2000 and 2010, but decreased by 8% (from 18.1 million to 16.6 million students) between 2010 and 2018. Undergraduate enrollment is projected to increase by 2% (from 16.6 million to 17.0 million students) between 2018 and 2029.
The 2018 US Census estimate showed that for the first time, non-Hispanic white residents made up less than half (49.9%) of the nation’s under age 15 population. Wartburg’s historic base for student recruitment has been Iowa, where 90% or more of the population is white.
College management realized at the end of the 20th Century that survival would depend upon matriculation of American minority and international students. Faculty and students want a diverse learning community, reflective of national and international business and society.
Wartburg College hired me, an alumnus and a retired Foreign Service Officer who served in five countries with language skills in French, Arabic and Thai. That was all well and good, but I knew little about recruiting international students to study at a Lutheran college in a small Iowa town!
I joined a great team of Admissions professionals, led by the great Doug Bowman. Wartburg staff, faculty and students, especially international students, got me on a good learning curve. The Board of Regents and President Bob Vogel were very supportive.
Why do we work so hard to bring students to Wartburg College? The college is like a factory that builds human intellectual and social skills. As I said to students and parents around the world, we teach people to think critically and to learn throughout their lives.
The factory needs student raw material; it is built to handle some 1,800 students in an academic year. To maintain that, 400 to 500 new students must matriculate each year. Our work was to fill chairs every year.
I soon learned that some in the community thought international students all came from wealthy families and could pay full price. Scholarships recognizing academic merit and financial need are needed as much for international as for American students. Outside of college scholarships and family finances, international students have few sources of financial aid. My two main objectives were to locate international prospects and to identify sources of financial aid for international students.
It is easier to get an international prospect interested in Wartburg College than to get them interested in living and studying in Iowa. Most attention is focused upon universities of the East and West coasts.
A University of Northern Iowa admissions official asked me about ways to increase international enrollments. In the early 2000s, we established the Promote Iowa Education (PIE) group of public and private universities. PIE emphasizes safe and inexpensive communities, small class sizes and welcoming campuses.
We advertised opportunities and organized tour groups of university representatives to meet students and parents in priority countries such as Brazil and Columbia. Initiating members were Wartburg College, Luther College, University of Northern Iowa, and Iowa State University, and the US Department of Commerce.
One advantage of Wartburg College is the host family program. Community members serve as honorary “aunts and uncles” for these youngsters far from home. Students join them for holiday celebrations, school breaks, shopping trips, vacations, etc. Warm friendships are established.
A Waverly couple hosted Japanese students for many years, and decided to visit Japan where they were 100% hosted by their old students. Any college with a robust host family program as offered by the people of Waverly has a head start on recruitment.
There was more to do to meet our objectives of numbers of students and secure new sources of financial aid. That will be the topic in future story.