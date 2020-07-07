We know that the Gospels are not a record of Jesus’ daily activities because the Gospels were written decades after Jesus’ death. Rather the Gospels are stories about Jesus to express what his followers were experiencing at the time the Gospels were written. The Gospels description of Jesus’ lifestyle and message seem accurate because they describe a rationale for Jesus’ death by Roman authorities urged on by religious leaders who were defensive of their ‘rule of law.’
According to the Gospels Jesus befriended those who were ignored and rejected by the political and religious leaders. This included the poor, the sick, and those living on the margins of society. There was no justice, and those in power were okay with that. These were precisely the people to whom Jesus reached out and not only welcomed but advocated for them with his actions. Jesus was a social reformer. That’s what he announced as his mission at the beginning of his career.
Unfortunately, Jesus’ love and concern for all human beings was ignored by the ‘followers’ of Jesus who established what we know as Christianity. Throughout its history, Christianity has been dominated by a message which thought of its beliefs as making participants special when compared to non-believers. [Christians even fought each other over their doctrinal beliefs.] The need to be more privileged than others was always closely associated with Christianity.
With this background, it is easy to ‘connect the dots’ and see how natural it was for Christianity to accept slavery as a logical conclusion. How this played out in America is tragic. People coming to America in search of ‘religious freedom’ led to the belief that America was established as a ‘Christian nation.’ What followed is tragic. Native Americans who helped the first arrivals survive the winter were removed from their territories, given treaty rights to new lands, only to be displaced by the new nation breaking one treaty after another and eventually killing native Americans as if they were not human.
When it became profitable to buy captured humans from Africa and to haul them to America to be sold as property to owners who would use them for forced labor, the American ‘Christian’ culture approved. Christians shared their religion with the slaves but it was made clear that there was a distinction: whites were dominant, black were subservient. If the two groups met for worship, blacks could sit in the balcony. For census purposes, black slaves were counted as 3/5th human. America fought a Civil War in an attempt to defend the continuation of slavery. While slaves were freed after the Civil War, racism continued. Racism is part of American Christianity. Christianity and Racism are like two peas in a pod. They are so closely entwined that some branches of American ‘Christianity’ use their religion to openly justify oppression of people of color. As one who grew up in American Christian beliefs and culture, I believe we have an ingrained bias toward being racist, and the best we are able to do is to acknowledge it and try to work against it.
But we can change. I lived through the ‘60s and though some things changed, much has remained the same. I am convinced that this time it could be different. More white people have become aware of the problem and are demanding changes. The video of George Lloyd’s murder in front of witnesses and video as he cried out “I can’t breathe!” while an employee of the community empowered to protect the people had a knee on his neck and back for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, is so disturbing that we can’t let this time pass without personal change and community action. It haunts me! I suggest that you watch all 9 minutes: observe his helplessness [hands handcuffed behind his back, lying on his stomach, white knees on this neck and back] focus on his face when visible, watch the video in its entirety, watch it as many times as necessary until you feel your heart change. Then get involved.
Another image has caught my heart. I saw it on Facebook. It is a picture of a neatly dressed black child perhaps five years old. He is standing alone in a grassy area [a parent behind but not distracting the focus on the child] with the saddest expression you could imagine on his face. I just want to reach out and give him a hug. He holds a sign which reads: “I Matter.”