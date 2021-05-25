Greetings Ward 2 voters. If you haven’t heard from me directly by now, I am continuing to walk our neighborhoods right up until the election and to meet as many of you as I can. Watch for me.
My 3-year-old, Raylan, will probably be with me. He may attempt to terrorize your landscaping, but I’m pretty quick to intervene. My campaign is a grassroots campaign, no pun intended.
I ran for this very seat in 2019. My campaign page is my personal Facebook page. You’re free to interact with my online presence there.
When problems have to be tackled, believe it or not, those who make decisions must be willing and able to take good ideas from all sides of an issue. The most divisive issues are never black and white. They’re shades of grey that we have to tint accordingly. Governmental bodies have a complex role and not everyone is going to be happy with their spending and policy-making.
I would like to think that we could lower our collective blood pressure if we all came to realize this. Sometimes politics make us forget that we’re living in luxury compared to most parts of the world. All we need to do is go out. Take a walk on our trails. Get some air. Enjoy all that the public Waverly and surrounding areas have to offer.
Although I do do that, I also look hard at issues under my own lenses. That’s why I’m right for this seat.
I’m 36. I’m a father and a husband. I embrace tuning in to the younger generation. Afterall, while we think we are teaching them, they are actually teaching us.
Living in harmony with a community takes time, patience, and headaches. I’m getting there, but I struggle as much as the next guy in my shoes. Our youth are our future, and we are their facilitators. They need role models as much as leaders. Badly.
I will not take lightly the duty of representing my community and paving its future. I have a spine for the times. I will always listen wholeheartedly to your sincere, evidence-based concerns, and do my level best to accommodate whatever this city needs.
When I don’t know, I don’t pretend to. I’ll seek out the answers. I’ll talk to whomever I need to. Experience, knowledge, and even so much as going out and verifying the physical state of something are essential to doing this job. I’ll never be the smartest guy in the room, but my morals will always be intact.
You have my word. Vote Hangartner.