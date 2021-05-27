I have read Pastor Zelle’s article, “I Believe” (May 6) with much sadness. As to his views on evolution, I will leave any response to the thousands of eminent scientists who are firm believers that evolutionary theory is not all it is cracked up to be. I am a pastor and am more concerned about his spiritual disengagement.
The Bible challenges adults to become like little children. Jesus said, “Assuredly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the Kingdom of God as a little child, will by no means enter it.” Luke 18:17. How are little children different than us? They easily believe in things they cannot see. We cannot see God. If we did, we would die. We can only see Him through His Son, Jesus Christ. He is the revelation of the Father.
But we don’t want to be children. We want to be the know-it-alls. We have studied and learned so many things that we have cast out the simplicity of faith. But the essence of the message of Scripture is faith. Faith is the foundation of our relationship to God. Romans 10:17 makes it clear. “So, faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”
If we contend that God is a liar, then there is no faith. This is the origin of sin. Satan said to Eve, “Has God indeed said?” (Genesis 3:1) At that moment, she had a choice to make. Did God say it or didn’t He? Satan is the father of doubt as much as he is the father of lies. Eve ate the forbidden fruit and Adam followed suit, and thus began death. One man brought death to the entire human race. Another man, Jesus Christ, who was worshipped and adored by little children, brought life to all who would put their faith in Him.
God did not write a book to explain how He did things. He wrote a book to explain who He is. He is the Creator of all things. A simple miracle not requiring explanation. His miracles fill the pages of both the Old and New Testaments. Jesus, God in the Flesh, continued to do miracles. No explanations were required. “How did you do that?” was not a question that was asked. That He did was apparent, and so that was that. The one who did demand miracles was Satan. During the temptation of Christ, he demanded three of them, fully knowing Who he was talking to and that He was fully capable of doing the things demanded. Jesus, however, did not perform miracles on demand. He simply quoted Scripture, the true record of who God is and what God does.
For us, it must be the same. We see what Jesus did. We see His life unfolded for us in the Gospels. We see miracles that need no explanations, only willing faith.
God does not have to prove Himself. We, on the other hand, must accept that He is true, and we must do it by faith. Paul makes it simple; it is the essence of being a Lutheran, “The just shall live by faith.” (Romans 1:17)
The author of Hebrews puts it simply, “Without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:6.)
If we discount God’s miracles, we discount God. We believe that we humans are superior to Him in our knowledge of the world and all that it contains. We believe we are sufficient without Him. We have traded our faith in the Rock of Ages for shifting sands that will only lead to dryness in this life and death without hope.
We need to be what Pastor Zelle doesn’t want to be, God’s little children; children who believe in the God who loves us so much that by a miracle He sent His only son to die for our sins of disbelief and offer us true hope that only faith will receive.