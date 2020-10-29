Iowa is not just a place for me. It is part of who I am, and what I believe.
I have spent my life in service to my state and country. I was born and raised on a small Iowa farm, I worked my way through college, then I dedicated my life to serving my country, as a local official, a combat veteran, and as a senator. Serving the people of Iowa has always been, and remains, my purpose.
In the U.S. Senate, I work every day across the aisle to get results for Iowa. More than 60 percent of my bills have bipartisan support. Georgetown University ranked me one of the most bipartisan senators, from any state, of the last twenty-five years. And the results of that work are clear.
I am a champion for farmers and rural Iowa. I am proud to have the endorsements of the Iowa Farm Bureau, the Iowa Corn Growers Association, and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association because of my work for our agriculture community. I have fought successfully to protect and promote ethanol, expand trade for Iowa products and deliver critical COVID assistance to farmers. I will always stand up to Democrats and Republicans to relentlessly defend the RFS, and will go toe to toe with anyone in order to support our biofuel producers.
As a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence, I am a tireless advocate for women and abuse survivors, including victims of sexual assault in our military. I have successfully implemented sweeping reforms to improve care for military sexual assault survivors, protect them from retaliation and hold perpetrators accountable.
I fight for our veterans because I know their sacrifice and I have had my boots in that sand. As a combat veteran, I have worked across the aisle, with Democrats and Republicans, to help our heroes, and I am proud to have written the law to expand mental health services for fellow veterans.
And, I am fighting for our working families and for Iowa jobs. I will take on any country, regulation, or tax that would slow down our recovery and our growth. As a mom, I am working so parents have access to affordable childcare. Additionally, my bipartisan effort to lower prescription drug prices, improve transparency, and increase competition, was signed into law.
The choice this election is simple: Do we continue fighting for Iowa values, or will we turn our country over to the radical left?
My opponent, Theresa Greenfield, is the handpicked candidate of the radical left, hiding behind over $100 million in liberal special interest money. There’s a reason they are spending millions to elect her:
She wants extreme new environmental rules that would kill American jobs and hurt Iowa farmers, while letting the world’s biggest polluters – like China – off the hook. She wants to keep in place the federal government’s job-killing regulations, she wants to raise taxes on Iowa’s hardworking small businesses and families and supports Nancy Pelosi’s gun control plan to roll back our Second Amendment rights.
Greenfield has the endorsements of some of the most radical socialists, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who champions the Green New Deal and a dangerous government takeover of health care. Do not be fooled. Theresa Greenfield is perfect for New York or California, but she is far too liberal for Iowa.
I am proud of what I have accomplished, but there is so much more to do. And so, I am humbly asking you to let me keep serving, and keep fighting, for Iowa.
A native of Red Oak, Joni Ernst is a mother, a soldier and a leader.