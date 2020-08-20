Federal Contribution Limit is $15,000 per year. Earnings on non-qualified withdrawals may be subject to federal income tax and a 10% federal penalty tax, as well as applicable state and local income taxes.

If withdrawals are not qualified, the deductions must be added back to Iowa taxable income. Adjusted annually for inflation.

Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is the administrator of Iowa’s ABLE Savings Plan Trust and IAble. Since Fitzgerald started IAble in 2017, the plan has grown to hold over $6 million in assets and an average account size of $7,223 between 840 accounts.