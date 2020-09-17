A good friend said last week that he liked my essays, but wanted to see some more of my international perspectives and less politics. I have thought about that, and it is true, I have not written on international themes for some time.
I further reflected that I have been overseas for some time every year since 1968, over 50 years! Alas, I will not be overseas at all in 2020. I still follow the international scene, and will try to collect my thoughts without the stimulus of being out there this year. I am a moth trying to escape the burning candles of domestic political chaos. Here goes.
Microsoft released news early this month that Russia, China and Iran are targeting the U.S. election this year, attacking both Republican and Democrat campaigns and individuals. They spread misinformation via Facebook, Twitter and other social media. Make no mistake, the shared goal is to sow distrust of democracy and to create dissension in our nation. Vladimir Putin, in particular, seeks to weaken our nation. Some 200 accounts have been detected and stopped.
China uses facial and voice recognition technologies in a “social credit” system to reward and punish its 1.4 billion citizens, based upon their observed, assessed loyalty to the state. The is what a real “deep state” does. China is promoting the technology hardware and software to other nations seeking to better “manage” their citizens. Social media can threaten freedom, can connect people positively and can make government actions transparent or opaque.
Under this and other global noise and distraction, famine warnings were issued last month for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Yemen, part of Nigeria and South Sudan. The world should expect more food shortages and, like the U.S., rapidly rising food prices.
As the ice cover of Greenland melts at a record rate, observers and scientists warn that this alone will raise sea level by three feet by 2100, an event our grandchildren could experience. Floods from record rainfall occurring in Pakistan and Afghanistan; record-breaking typhoons (with flooding) in Korea, Japan and China.
What about the economy? The World Bank, this month, predicted that the global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year (down from earlier predictions of 2-3% growth). All indications are that recovery will be slow and painful. Exports (such as corn, soybeans, tourism and crude oil) will continue to decline. Bad news for Iowa’s farm and farm inputs economy. Bank experts predict that world unemployment will be persistent, and that the international economic decline is impacting far more seriously those people with lower incomes. Populist nationalism is rising in many nations as economies decline. This is happening in Russia, China, Brazil, Hungary, the United Kingdom, the Philippines and maybe even here in the United States? Isolationist policies shape and determine more and more governmental decisions. Mistrust between nations is likely to continue to increase, bubbling up in tariff and other trade wars and in armed conflicts in areas like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Sudan, Afghanistan, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan and elsewhere.
One hundred and seventy nations have joined with the World Health Organization for a coordinated, cooperative effort to develop, manufacture and distribute safe COVID-19 vaccines. This could be very good.
Last year, when I travelled Europe, I could buy a euro for $1.12. Today, that euro costs $1.18, an increase of about 6%. I think the euro-dollar currency market is adjusting for the already emerging inflation in the United States, fueled by Federal Reserve low-to-no interest rates and our huge, growing deficit. It will cost more for us to travel in Europe. On the other hand, if Europeans ever decide to travel in the U.S., it will cost them less.
Well, there it is. Some reflections on the world, viewed from a home office in Waverly, Iowa. Take it with a grain of salt. I would rather be out there. I would rather have less chaos here. I guess we all would like such a better world. It is going to take some patience and hard work.