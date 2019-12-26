Some time ago a question was raised by a guest writer for our newspaper.
“Is there a cure for racism?”
Not because of my long, eventful life but because of the relationship that I have had with black people throughout my life I feel that I am qualified to answer this question.
Many white people without knowing why, feel superior to black people but would deny if this feeling has been handed down from generation to generation and prevalent in our agriculture areas and smaller cities.
My dad was raised in small southern Iowa towns where the primary employers were coal mines which supplied coal for the railroads in that area and the rest of the state. When a coal mine was exhausted and no longer producing coal, the employees of the mines moved from one small town to the other. Dad was one of those who were forced to move.
Once he went to school in town named Buxton. The town no longer exists but occasionally a news item will appear about it. It was known as the first fully integrated city in the country.
Black and white store owners. Black and white school teachers. Black and white ministers. One time the mayor of Buxton was black. Only once did I recall having a conversation concerning black people. That is one conversation that I will never forget. Dad and Lloyd both worked at a cement plant and were friends, better friends than I knew at the time. One day he brought Lloyd home with him into our all white community. They had a long friendly conversation, and pretty soon Lloyd left for home. After he was gone I asked Dad, “Why had he brought a [derogatory] home with him?” I could sense that Dad had become saddened but not angry.
Dad said that he was terribly, terribly ashamed of me and that he had failed in my upbringing. His correction was much more effective than a physical punishment would have been. Never did I use that word again. dad was a good man. About this same age on the way home from school in one of the alleys I saw a little black boy sitting on a basketball. I kicked the ball from under him and he landed on his butt screaming and hollering. I didn’t know at the time that the little boy had a big brother in that group we were in. Big brother immediately came after me and we had the most fierce fist fight that ever was. We fought for several minutes until both of us were too tired to continue. Neither of us could be declared the winner so we shook hands and went on our way. From that day on, Big Brother Joe Garrett and I were friends.
Our high school at the end of the school year had what was called, The junior senior banquet. All of the junior class and all of the senior class were invited to the party and most had dates. The banquet was held at Younkers Tea Room in Des Moines and the feature attraction was dance, dine and a movie for one dollar. I took beautiful Naomi. Many years later Naomi visited Rosalene and I in Waverly. Talk progressed to our high school days and to the junior senior banquet and how we had danced and dined. I had not thought of it at the time but, Naomi remembered that Robert the black young man who had went through high school with us through all of our school years and graduated with the rest of us had not attended the junior senior banquet because Younkers Tea Room would not serve black people at the time. At that time I thought she was mistaken, but at further thought , I knew she was right.
During my three years in U.S. Navy, I was sent to several schools that continued my education that had started as an electrician apprentice prior to my enlistment during World War ll.
At each base or school that I attended, there at times would be a small group of black sailors. These young men had been segregated, were not sent to schools to learn the weapons of war, but in all cases were assigned to manual jobs, generally as kitchen help. This was totally wrong. I hope that this segregation no longer exists.
Also during that war a squadron of all black pilots were formed and known as the Tuskegee airmen. These pilots flew many missions as fighter cover for heavy bombers that were bombing Germany and Italy. Several of these pilots were shot down and held in prison camps in Germany. One of the remarks by one of the captured men that the only time we didn’t face racial segregation in the army was when we sere prisoners at the Stalag Lyll llV. Presently a widow of one these highly decorated young men lives I the same assisted facility where I live. We have become friends in spite of our old age and the losses of hearing and some of the associated frailties. The Tuskegee pilots in spite of their exceptional service and the many medals and decorations when discharged from the Army, were expected to sit in the back of the bus.
“Is there a cure for racism?” “My answer must be no.”
So long as the white majority for no reason that is explainable feel as though they are superior to the black people there can be no cure.
So long as the black people are continually told that they are segregated there is no cure. Some of the black people have been successful in the theatre, television, sports and other vocations.
The very most success has been the prominence in the government affairs from city, state, and especially our U.S. government. This is a very big step toward a cure for racism but only affects a very small percentage of the black people.
We all bleed the same color blood and we all cry the same kind of tears.
My answer must still be no.
In man’s’ place No.
In God’s place Yes.