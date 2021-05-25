Running for public office has never been an item on my bucket list.
Although I’ve always been passionate about how the communities we’ve lived in have been run and ways that I thought they could be made even better, I also always figured that my life was plenty busy with the roles I already held, as a wife and mother, caregiver, teacher, interior designer and business owner.
In recent years, however, I’ve come to realize that all of these previous roles in my life have prepared me perfectly to fulfill a new one, that of direct service to and leadership within this wonderful community that has been our home for the past 24 years. And so here I am, running for Waverly City Council.
I’m asking for the voters of Ward 2 to elect me because I’ve got the skills, the commitment and the passion for community that is needed for the job. Having held numerous leadership positions in my career and personal life, I’ve frequently been told that I am a quietly deliberate and fair decision-maker, not one to seek the limelight for attention’s sake, but still consistently leading effectively, by example.
I believe that, among the candidates, I have the best understanding of what it takes to draw and keep people in Waverly, but also a genuine sense for the necessary balance between growth and pragmatism. I offer the perspective of the small business owner, and can speak to the challenges that we need to address in order to keep our business community healthy and vital.
As a mother and grandmother, I am acutely sensitive to what families need from their community, but as a business owner I’m also able to be tough as nails, and certainly know the importance of financial responsibility.
I bring absolutely no preconceived notions or agenda to the table. What I do bring is an inquisitive mind and relentless quest for the facts, a passion for fairness and humanity in all decision-making, a willingness to work hard, and the economic sense borne from a lifetime of figuring out how to survive in the small business world. You have my promise that, as a council member, I will be my constituents’ eyes and ears in city government, to always see and really listen to their input, and to commit everything I’ve got to the well-being of our amazing community and its citizens.
The people of Ward 2 should vote for me because I promise that if elected, my constituents and co-council members will always be able to count on me to be honest, to have integrity, to practice transparency in all I do, and to always base my decisions on the facts, not conjecture, emotions or hearsay.
For even more information on my candidacy and specifics about where I stand on current issues, please visit my Facebook page at “Julie Meyers for Waverly City Council,” or my website at www.julieforwaverly.org and please vote for Julie Meyers on June 1. Thank you.