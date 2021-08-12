“No doubt you are the people, and wisdom will die with you!” Job 12:2
Old Job, a godly man, was going through some really trying times. He has lost all his possessions, his children were all dead, and he was afflicted with horrible boils all over his body. Three of his ‘good ol’ boy friends’ came to console him. Their consolation was not very helpful. In essence they told him his problems were his own fault. His response was to tell them that they were certainly the only people in the world who could be right. And that when they died, all wisdom in the world would die with them.
His friends remind me of Pastor Zelle. He has become the owner of all truth. He has it figured out. His final answer to biblical questions is simply that “God isn’t real, His Word isn’t true , and Jesus was just a man.”
Job says to his friends, “I have heard many such things; Miserable comforters are you all!” (Job 16:2)
This is the role Pastor Zelle has chosen. We are all just “kind of alone” to figure out the world. There is no true source of help . Why pray to a myth? Why seek counsel from a discredited book? Why seek hope from a dead carpenter? Just love everyone and in turn everyone would love you back.
Who was Jesus? Pilate asked Jesus that question. “I am a king.” Jesus said, “For this I have been born, and for this I have come into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone who is of truth hears My voice.” (John 18:37-38) Pilate crucified him anyway.
Pastor Zelle would like to crucify him again and cast the same question at him that Pilate did, “What is the truth?” Jesus’ answer was simple, “I am the truth.” That is Jesus’ answer to Pastor Zelle and to all who want to have hope and peace in this world.
We can join Pilate, the crowd, and Pastor Zelle in trying to kill Jesus, but it didn’t work for them and it won’t work for us. Jesus rose again, one of the most clearly proven and well documented events of history, only rejected by those who, like Pilate and the crowd , would not have Jesus rule over them.
Jesus isn’t just a man, and the Bible isn’t just a book. Jesus is the Son of God incarnate and the Bible has and will always stand the test of time against all who would rail against it. At the end of the book of Job, God requires Job to offer a sacrifice on behalf of his friends lest God let his anger at their folly be poured out on them.
Christians need not quale in fear that Pastor Zelle is going to undo the work of God or undo the reality that Jesus is God’s son. God had demonstrated since the foundation of the world, that he can and will take care of himself . Jesus’ resurrection proves that Jesus, God incarnate, is not going to be destroyed by one apostate preacher’s accusations.
We need, however, to do what God commanded Job to do. We need to make supplication to God on Pastor Zelle’s behalf lest the wrath of God ultimately be realized toward him.