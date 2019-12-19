We are about to celebrate the birth of Jesus. It is likely that somewhere in our observance of Christmas we will hear Jesus described as the fulfillment of the prophecy in Isaiah 9:6 — the coming Prince of Peace.
Jesus, the Prince of Peace — what a beautiful phrase. We have heard it and said it, let’s pause to evaluate how that title compares with what history and our experiences in life reveals.
Let’s begin with what we know about Jesus’ life. After his baptism by John, Jesus announced his mission as bringing the harmony of the heavenly kingdom to earth. As an effective communicator he not only spoke about life in the kingdom, he demonstrated it with his actions.
He began by reaching out to marginalized people: lepers, the sick, the poor and the outcasts. He loved them and included them. He went further: He challenged the systemic injustices of His time and those who promoted and benefited from them. Some people loved Jesus and cheered him on, but his lifestyle involved some risk. The religious and political leaders, killed Him. Jesus, Prince of Peace, tortured to death.
It took several decades for a successor movement to develop: Jesus became a human sacrifice for sin and those who believed in Him were promised to be held in God’s love while struggling on earth and would enjoy eternal peace in heaven after they died. This movement led to what is known as Christianity, and its emotional energy was captured by the Roman Empire in the fourth century and has been used for spiritual and political control for centuries.
Let’s consider the legacy of Jesus’ mission in Christianity which kept the name of Jesus alive. Western civilization has been linked with Christianity for the last 2,000 years. Most of those years have been marred by wars with pauses long enough to produce the manpower for another fight. Many of the wars have been between Christians, often over minor differences in defining church doctrine, and often linked with political power struggles. Several centuries were religious wars between Christians and Muslims, each side believing their religion was the superior, correct one.
In view of this history, is it still proper to think of Jesus as the Prince of Peace? Jesus, whose life was motivated by love, who reached out to people who were rejected by “proper society,” and who challenged the injustice of the ruling powers, was put to death. The Church which perpetuated his name in Christianity emphasized a religion of personal salvation where faith in Jesus was rewarded with God’s presence in this life and eternal life after death and resulted in perpetual wars.
There is a dilemma. A: The Christian theology ignores Jesus’s mission to care for the earth and each other by emphasizing eternal, blessed life after death; and B: Following Jesus’ original mission to love marginalized people and challenge the unjust political system seems too dangerous.
The way to peace is by following Jesus, an emphasis which has largely been ignored by Christianity. As followers of Jesus we may not be up to the big challenges before us, but we can be the “yeast” which permeates society with our love for others and our actions to bring people together to a more harmonious world that Jesus imagined. By listening again to Jesus’ call to “Follow Me” we may help to bring some credibility to the title: “Jesus, Prince of Peace.”