I didn’t learn the history of Juneteenth until I saw an episode of “Black-ish” about three years ago.
When I was growing up, Juneteenth was a non-holiday in my German-American family. It appeared on our calendar, but I mentally tucked it away in the same place I did Hannukah, Diwali and the Chinese New Year. I knew people celebrated these holidays, but I never took the time to learn the history. Everyone around me – even the media – celebrated the same holidays that I did. It was easy and comfortable.
Those “other” holidays seemed exotic and, at the time, even a bit irrelevant. I can remember thinking, "If I’m not Jewish, why do I need to know the history of Hannukah? If I’m not Black, why do I need to know the history of Juneteenth? And if our teachers aren’t teaching us about it, it must not be important, right?"
When I took driver’s education many years ago, my instructor said we weren’t going to learn to parallel park because in our town, parallel parking was being replaced by pull-in parking spaces. We didn’t argue because we were 16 and, well, parallel parking was hard. But guess who still struggles to parallel park? Even today, I wonder why in the world that teacher didn’t consider that we would one day leave our town and need to know how to parallel park?!!
It is hard to learn something new. It was much easier for me to drive around the block to look for a pull-in parking spot than to learn how to parallel park, but I wonder how many times I missed the perfect spot right in front of my destination because I never learned the skill.
Our community today is diverse. We are multicultural and multiracial. We are LGBTQ+ and full of varying abilities. If we don’t take the time to learn each other’s history, we are missing infinite opportunities to connect, grow, and understand one another. Most importantly, until we recognize that the history of the United States isn’t complete without knowing the history of marginalized groups, we will continue missing the perfect parking spot because we still haven’t learned.
Juneteenth is NOT the day enslaved people were freed. It is the day the last enslaved people in Texas received word from federal troops that they had been emancipated – two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The enslaved people were not immediately told they had been freed because enslavers felt they were exempt from federal proclamations. They wanted to exploit the labor of enslaved people for a few more harvests.
Today, many Black Americans choose to celebrate freedom on Juneteenth rather than July 4. It’s not difficult to understand why – on July 4, 1776, our Black brothers and sisters were certainly not free. Freedom came June 19. I celebrate this day of freedom as well, because as Emma Lazarus said, “Until we are all free, we are none of us free.” The history of Juneteenth is our shared history.
The Louisiana Purchase, the Battle of Gettysburg, and Watergate are our history, but so is Juneteenth, Stonewall, the Trail of Tears and the 504 Sit-In. It’s hard to acknowledge that at times, certain groups in our country have not been treated fairly or with respect. But it is our country’s history – all of it – and we can’t move forward until we have a clear picture of where we’ve been.
We can’t keep circling the block. It’s time for us to learn to parallel park.