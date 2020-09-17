What does it mean to host an open public meeting during a pandemic?
And why is public access to meetings of locally elected boards important, especially when restrictions are in place to protect public health by a socially distanced protocol?
Recently, I have had time to reflect on the spirit of Chapter 21 of the Iowa Code, which specifies rules for public meetings.
The coronavirus has changed the way we meet in public places.
Today, technology enables meetings of distant workgroups and family members.
Chapter 21 allows that public meetings may be electronically held and broadcast.
As we consider the Nov. 3 elections, it is predicted that more people will vote by mail, a personal choice based on personal convenience and health risks.
Similarly, what provisions ought to be made for citizens to attend public meetings in the age of technology and COVID?
Should options be provided for both in-person attendance and remote attendance and viewing?
I have reported on W-SR School Board proceedings for Waverly Newspapers since 2016.
On behalf of the public, I was able to remotely attend the September meeting of the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board.
But, that was only after the paper asked questions, made requests, provided research into the practices of other districts, and an email was sent to School Board members.
It was only then that this reporter was allowed a COVID-free but remote “seat in the room.” (Thank you Bridgette Wagoner, Director of Educational Services.)
That remote seat was nowhere close to perfect, providing only muffled audio.
But it was better than nothing.
I had poor audio but no eyes on the decision-makers.
If I had not previously attended meetings, I would have been unable to recognize and report speaker’s voices. I would have been in the dark—and so would you—the public.
One particular irony was not lost on me: While the Board selected their representative to attend the Iowa Association of School Boards meeting, Dennis Epley explained the convenience of attending this year’s meeting held totally remotely with presentations recorded for viewing at a participant’s convenience. You and I have not yet been consistently afforded this kind of opportunity to attend a W-SR School Board meeting.
W-SR School Board meetings have been held with remote connections available to members public via Zoom during March, April, June and July.
I was invited to the May meeting, but that link was not shared on the publicly posted agenda. The August meeting allowed only in-person attendance.
What are other area school boards doing? Since March, in a unique pulling together of public entities, the Cedar Falls School Board holds meetings at CF City Hall.
Espousing transparency, they broadcast meetings via local access channels. Their meetings are recorded and posted on the CF Facebook page. Charles City School Board live-streams meetings on Facebook, too.
Since at least 1998, the City of Waverly has partnered with Wartburg College to broadcast public meetings of the Waverly City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission, Waverly Utilities, and the Waverly Public Library.
These groups recognize that transparency is the spirit of Chapter 20 of the Iowa Code regulating public meetings. They have kept the public in public meetings.
Closing the September W-SR meeting, long-standing Board Member Dennis Epley bravely opened a brief discussion about looking into options for holding remote viewing of open meetings.
The discussion took 4 minutes, and later Superintendent Klamfoth told this reporter that the board had not given him any directive and he “goes back and forth” on whether the meetings should be live cast because he didn’t want to “burden” someone with the task.
If teacher can teach in these unusual times to in-class students and online students simultaneously, why wouldn’t the public have immediate electronic access to the workings of the board, pandemic or not.
That is a virtual foot in the door.