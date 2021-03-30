With my last guest opinion as chair of the Bremer County Democratic Central Committee (as I step down at the end of March), I want to engage my Republican friends on their home turf.
Republicans like to cut income taxes. (It probably is one of the most fun things an elected official can do!) In 2018, the Iowa Legislature passed, and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed, major changes in the Iowa income tax code (SF2417). These changes combined significant simplification with major rate cuts.
Republicans themselves were alarmed by the projected reduction in general fund revenue. They deferred full implementation until 2023 and put “guardrails” in place. The full cuts could not be made unless actual general fund revenue meets specific thresholds. Gov. Reynolds now wants to kick out the “guardrails” and charge ahead. We need to talk!
We all pay our taxes out of our income regardless of whether they are income, property, sales or road use taxes. An income tax cut will either be offset by increases in other taxes or necessitate reducing government services. Restricting state support to community public schools has necessitated property tax increases. Iowa’s experiment with cutting Medicare costs through privatization has imposed hardships on both covered participants and healthcare providers.
Republicans’ major concern that Iowa income tax places an unfair burden on higher income Iowans is hard to support. Consider this comparison of two hypothetical Waverly couples in their mid- to late-30s, each with two middle and high school age children. Their incomes are based on the Iowa Workforce Development “Iowa Wage Data by Occupation,” October 2020 (Waterloo Area). Spending, including housing and vehicle expense, is based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics “Consumer Expenditure Survey, 2018-2019.”
Craig, a building and grounds maintenance specialist, and Julie, a home health aide, have a total household income of $59,621. Under current law, their combined total income plus property, plus sales, plus road use tax responsibility is $6,369, or 10.7% of household income.
Shawn, an environmental engineer, and Ginger, a nurse practitioner, have a total household income of $185,101. Their combined total income plus property, plus sales, plus road use tax responsibility is $18,724, or 10.1% of household income.
The Bureau of Labor statistics data does not provide a picture of spending patterns for even higher income households. However, generally the percentage of income spent on houses, vehicles and consumer products subject to sales tax declines as income increases.
My special tax break shifts my tax responsibility to my neighbors. The Iowa individual income tax code contains at least 26 tax credits. Tax credits specifically reward people who choose to take actions the Legislature wants to encourage. The actions Iowa tax credits reward are all good concepts.
The question which needs to be asked regularly is whether the community benefits of these actions justify the added cost shifted to the taxpayer’s neighbors. In addition to credits, there are a bunch of special exemptions, exclusions and deductions embedded in the tax code.
As a retiree I benefit from two of the largest – the total exclusion of Social Security benefits and the exclusion of the first $6,000 of retirement plan benefits from taxable income. My older neighbors helped pay the cost for our sons’ education when we were younger, yet I am partly excused from doing the same for my younger neighbors now.
It is a major challenge to pay for the state and local government services from infrastructure to public safety to education to essential physical and mental healthcare we need and want for our families, our neighbors and our communities. That challenge is made more complex by using a combination of different taxes to do so.
Every time we adjust one part of the system in response to the concerns of one group of citizens/taxpayers we add to the complexity and raise questions about fairness. Our elected leaders need to provide a full and clear explanation of how their proposed changes will impact the total system.