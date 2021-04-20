For marginalized communities in Iowa, COVID-19 and the 2021 Legislative Session have been devastating. Individuals and communities have endured voter suppression, a decreased right to protest, hate crimes, systemic discrimination of Black and Brown bodies, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community, and more.
They suffer additional anxiety when the larger community does not re-examine immunity for police misconduct or address changes to Medicaid that would support individuals with disabilities, their families and their caregivers.
Despite all these burdens, these communities have endured. To celebrate survival and give voice to those most directly impacted by the decisions of the Iowan government, #UpgradeMedicaid will host a virtual rally, #WeCantWait, from 1-3 p.m. April 29. The event will have speakers, as well as music, creative writing, poetry reading, and more. #WeCantWait is an opportunity for participants to learn a bit about different communities and the realities they face. All are welcome.
Although #UpgradeMedicaid is primarily focused on individuals with disabilities, older Iowans, families and caregivers, they exist in every intersection. Jenn Wolff of Waverly helps organize #UpGradeMedicare and also is a proud member of Embrace: Celebrating Diversity. Working together, we can create needed change.
To participate in #WeCantWait or learn more about #UpgradeMedicaid, find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/UpgradeMedicaid/.