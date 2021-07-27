I am announcing my intention to run for re-election as Waverly City Council representative from and for the Third Ward.
Much has been done in the last four years, but much still remains to be accomplished. I would hope to continue to advance programs such as the CDBG Waverly Housing Rehabilitation Grant Program, which provides substantial grants for Ward 3 homeowners to make necessary repairs and improvements to their homes. I will also continue to be skeptical of re-zoning and other proposals that might negatively impact the value and marketability of homeowners’ property. People have a right to enjoy their property with confidence that the character of the surrounding neighborhood will not change. And I will always fight to discourage the conversion of single family owner/occupied homes into rental property for college students.
Important decisions will be made over the next four years. Two of the biggest will be the redesign of Memorial Park and the possible need to replace the Rail Trail railroad bridge over the Cedar River. The choices that are made in the next four years will directly impact the future of Waverly for decades to come. My history in the community, my experience in business, my ability to work with others and my sound personal judgement will be invaluable in providing a steady hand.
I hope that all residents, not just of the Third Ward, have felt that they can come to me with their problems and proposals and get a sincere response. My guiding star has always been to use thorough preparation and common sense to do what is right for the people whom I represent. I promise to continue to do so, if I should be elected for another term.