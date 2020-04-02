Is it Spring yet?
The little rabbit was playing in the woods
When he came across a big, dark hole.
He gave it a stare.
Then he stopped for a minute
and looked in the hole. And he heard
a voice say, “Is it Spring yet out there?”
Startled, he was, and a
little bit scared. But he said,
“Not yet, I think the wind has a chill.”
“Have the trees started budding?
the deep voice asked.
“Only a few I have seen down the hill.”
“Are the flowers blooming yet,
That would be a clue.”
“Not many, I have seen only a few.”
“Maybe a few buds and
a few flowers would be ok.”
“I don’t know about spring,
but it is nice today.”
“Well, us bears sleep all winter
and I am hungry as I can be.”
“You are a bear? Oh my,
Honey is good. Just follow a bee.”
The big, black bear came out of the
dark hole and stretched his arms very wide.
“Happy Spring!” The little rabbit
hollered and then he ran for a
place to hide.
Spring is Here! Spring is Here!
As the eastern sky begins to open its eye
Spectacular colors are growing
Ever brilliant, the orange, pink and lavender
Splashing clouds while the cock is crowing
The sun, only a slice of orange peeks above the rim
As the earth eagerly waits for the new day
The slice becomes a dome of dazzling orange
An enormous ball rapidly rises, exploding my way
A lonely cloud reflects the breath-taking colors
Before the mornings new sun colors start turning,
The orange ball evolves into a bright yellow sphere
And welcome rays reach for a great day yearning
Spring is here! The trees have green buds showing
The amaryllis' flaming red flowers are standing tall
Proudly announcing Spring is here! Spring is here!
Spring is Here! Spring is here! How we love the Robin’s call.