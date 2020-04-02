Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Is it Spring yet?

The little rabbit was playing in the woods

When he came across a big, dark hole. 

He gave it a stare.

Then he stopped for a minute

and looked in the hole.  And he heard

a voice say, “Is it Spring yet out there?”

Startled, he was, and a

little bit scared. But he said,

“Not yet, I think the wind has a chill.”

“Have the trees started budding?

the deep voice asked.

“Only a few I have seen down the hill.”

“Are the flowers blooming yet,

That would be a clue.”

“Not many, I have seen only a few.”

“Maybe a few buds and

a few flowers would be ok.”

“I don’t know about spring,

but it is nice today.”

“Well, us bears sleep all winter

and I am hungry as I can be.”

“You are a bear?  Oh my,

Honey is good. Just follow a bee.”

The big, black bear came out of the

dark hole and stretched his arms very wide.

“Happy Spring!” The little rabbit

hollered and then he ran for a

place to hide.

Spring is Here!  Spring is Here!

As the eastern sky begins to open its eye

Spectacular colors are growing

 Ever brilliant, the orange, pink and lavender

Splashing clouds while the cock is crowing

The sun, only a slice of orange peeks above the rim

As the earth eagerly waits for the new day

The slice becomes a dome of dazzling orange

An enormous ball rapidly rises, exploding my way

A lonely cloud reflects the breath-taking colors

Before the mornings new sun colors start turning,

The orange ball evolves into a bright yellow sphere

And welcome rays reach for a great day yearning

Spring is here!  The trees have green buds showing

The amaryllis' flaming red flowers are standing tall

Proudly announcing Spring is here! Spring is here!

Spring is Here! Spring is here! How we love the Robin’s call.

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and 1947 graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida.