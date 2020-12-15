Once again, we are facing a push by the administration of the Waverly-Shell Rock School District to move our youngest students into a “mega-building” and close our neighborhood elementary schools. We faced this in the mid-1990s, and again in 2006.
We are members of the Shell Rock community. Our concerns apply not just to us, but also to the neighborhoods in Waverly. The decision of whether to close the Shell Rock Elementary will be the most important decision for the Shell Rock community in many years – perhaps in our lifetimes. But make no mistake, the decision to close West Cedar, Carey and Southeast will also be the most important decisions for those neighborhoods for many years to come.
This effort to close our elementary schools is being led by Invision, an architecture firm in Waterloo, that was hired by our school board in June 2020. The June school board minutes show a motion to “approve the Invision AIA agreement for facility master planning and design,” but do not provide any other discussion or description of Invision’s assignment. Fast forward to November 2020, and Invision and the District are presenting proposals to the public by Zoom videoconference. These proposals were developed in closed meetings of a “Facilities Task Force” led by Invision. Four proposals are presented, and only one preserves Shell Rock’s K-4 elementary and Waverly’s neighborhood K-4 elementaries of West Cedar, Carey and Southeast.
Members of the Shell Rock community were blindsided, to say the least. When the Shell Rock City Council learned about the proposals, it asked to make a presentation to the Task Force. They were allowed to make a presentation to Invision and some, but not all, of the Task Force on Dec. 8. During the City Council’s presentation, Invision acknowledged it “forgot” to get input from the City of Shell Rock. But the proposals had already been formulated.
An open, unbiased process is essential to come up with the best solution for our students. The district is entrusting Invision to develop a plan that is best for all of us – not a plan that is best for Invision. Yet the agreement with Invision provides Invision will get paid for design services based on a percentage of the project cost for construction that happens under the plan. There is a conflict of interest from the start.
At the beginning of the Dec. 8 meeting, Invision asked that the Shell Rock City Council not complain about the process, but instead focus on the school facilities. The council honored that request and focused on the proposals, rather than the shortcomings of the process used by Invision and the district. But the process has been flawed, and that is relevant. Here is why.
The process has not allowed for enough public participation. The Task Force’s meetings were closed to the public and the press. Whether closing those meetings to the public and the press was legal is a question for another day. But keeping out the public and the press is bad policy, especially since the process has been flawed.
The process has been moving too quickly. Today, the Task Force will meet in a closed session to decide on its recommendation. On Thursday, that recommendation will be presented to the School Board. We are in a pandemic year. The public presentations have been by Zoom videoconference. Videoconferences limit public access and participation. The first of the two public presentations was held on the evening of parent-teacher conferences, thus limiting participation by parents with school-aged children. The second was in the middle of the day – not a time that lends itself to public participation. Originally, Invision was to take the Task Force’s consensus to the School Board in mid-January. Now it is going this week. The pandemic will restrict attendance at the School Board meeting. What is the hurry?
In its Dec. 8 presentation, the City of Shell Rock offered to provide the Task Force members research on the value of neighborhood schools. This research supports keeping neighborhood schools. We provided this research to the Task Force members after learning that Invision never provided any of the vast amount of academic and economic research that supports neighborhood schools. It is a flaw in the process that the Task Force members did not receive any of this research from Invision at the beginning of their work, and only received it from us after they developed their four options, with only five days before they are to determine whether they have a consensus on a proposal to present to the School Board. After the City of Shell Rock provided the research, Invision sent the Task Force members an email with its own short “summary” of the research. Invision’s summary is misleading and suggests we sent so much research that the Task Force members may not have time to read it, and that much of the research is irrelevant. Invision offered no studies supporting their position or refuting our data. Our submission to the Task Force, and Invision’s response, can be seen at the Shell Rock Development Corporation’s website at www.shellrockiowa.org/development-corporation.
It is clear from the presentations that Invision has steered this Task Force toward closing all of our neighborhood K-4 schools and replacing them with either one mega-school on the west edge of Waverly, or two in Waverly: one on the east side and one on the west. All Shell Rock students would be bussed to Waverly. West Cedar, Carey and Southeast would close, and those students would attend a new school or schools. You can view the presentations on the district website.
The presentations were followed by a “survey,” which is now closed. A meaningful survey requires neutral, unbiased questions. The survey was far from unbiased, with labels and descriptions that steer responses toward the mega-school option.
So, why does this matter? Because the consensus of the academic research concludes that student achievement is best in neighborhood schools. That is not surprising. Even Invision agrees. Students do better. Students feel safer and are safer. Students and their families are more engaged with the school. That is why property values are higher when we have neighborhood schools, and property values go down when neighborhood schools are closed.
There are studies that show how much property values go down when neighborhood schools close. We can expect that residential property values in Shell Rock would drop between 7% and 17% if the elementary closed. Shell Rock’s residential valuation in the city limits is $66,323,722. At the low end, using a study of the effect of closing the Price Lab School in Cedar Falls, there would be a loss of $4,510,013 in value of housing in Shell Rock. Other studies suggest a loss of as much as $11,275,033 in value. That means the average homeowner in Shell Rock will lose $8,400 to $21,000 in net worth, in equity, if the school is closed. That individual net worth is lost forever. It also means that there is less valuation for the city, the county and the school district to collect taxes on. The loss in valuation in Shell Rock will have to be made up with a higher levy, so other parts of the district will end up paying more.
This won’t happen just in Shell Rock. The studies show that home values will also decrease by 7% to 17% in the neighborhoods around West Cedar, Carey and Southeast. That means the average homeowner in those Waverly neighborhoods will lose $12,100 to $29,500 in net worth.
Invision did not provide any of this valuation research to the Task Force until we sent it last week and asked that it be forwarded to them.
Invision also did not provide any of the research on student achievement to the Task Force until we sent it, even though the administration has had it for years (at least since 2006, when some of this same research was distributed the last time around). We pointed out at the first public presentation that the student achievement is better in neighborhood schools. Invision agreed, but said student achievement has to be balanced with administrative efficiency. We disagree. We believe student achievement comes first.
Invision’s and the Administration’s justification has been that as a matter of equity, all elementary students should go to a new building or buildings, and it would be inequitable for Shell Rock students to attend a renovated building that was not new. That position overlooks the fact that the building is just one part of an elementary student’s education: Shell Rock students would still receive a quality education in a renovated building. The district’s facilities review concluded the Shell Rock building is the best elementary building in the district, and that with renovations it would become an “B+” building. If the choice is between educating Shell Rock K-4 students in an “B+” building in Shell Rock, or in a building in Waverly that gets a grade of “A” because it is new, we will choose the education in the B+ building in Shell Rock. That should be our choice, because we see that neighborhood schools are more equitable.
Invision has argued that the benefits of a neighborhood school can be duplicated in by designing “schools within a school.” In other words, an 800-student mega-school would have four separate 200-student schools built within it. There are several problems with this argument. First, though we have asked, the administration will not commit to assigning the students to each “school within the school” by their neighborhood, and maintaining that group throughout the K-4 experience. They call it an option, but they will not commit to it. If the student allocation within a “school within a school” is not maintained, any benefit won’t happen. Second, researchers have observed that “this alternative has been more talked about than actually implemented. … so little evidence has accumulated to demonstrate that its hoped for benefits actually materialize.”
So, what should we do? We support improving our K-4 buildings in the ways that will result in the best student achievement. That means keeping our neighborhood schools by renovating or building new buildings for West Cedar, Carey and Southeast, and renovating Shell Rock Elementary. We should slow down and come up with the best plan, using the best, unbiased information.
The 2006 move of grades 5 and 6 out of Shell Rock and into a new district-wide building did not require a vote on a bond issue. Closing our neighborhood elementary buildings and building a new building will require a bond issue. We were warned in 2006 that we could be headed down a slippery slope to bussing all of our youngest students to a shiny new K-4 elementary mega-school, to their detriment. The warning was prophetic. It is time to draw the line and preserve our neighborhood schools for the sake of our students and communities.