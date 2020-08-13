Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

THERE WAS A TIME

(Growing up in Waverly Iowa)

There was a time

when this body was young

I would swim in the river

dive off the railroad bridge

or swing high from a rope or vine.

There was a time

when this body was young

I searched the woods for mushrooms

hunted rabbits in their zigzag run

or borrow grapes from the neighbor’s vine

There was a time

when this body was young

when we fished all night long

caught a few for no reason at all

or maybe caught an eel and then “cut our line.”

There was a time

when this body was young

swimming all day at the town pool

or chase gophers with wet towels

or pitched old copper pennies to a line

There was a time

when this body was young

we played baseball in the street

rode our bikes all over town

that were waxed to a perfect shine

There was a time

when this body was young

and we did those things that young people do

never thinking of danger that could have been

Yes, there was a time. Wouldn’t it be great “one more time?”

Lover’s Lane

It started as a country road between

the blacksmith shop and the railroad tracks

I don’t remember any other name,

perhaps a couple miles long, I’m not sure, that’s a fact

To the left was the Cedar River and a backup lagoon

It was woods, hills and three or four scattered houses on the right

A great place for boys to roam and grow

a sandpit toward the end, another fun delight

Swimming, fishing, hunting, exploring,

long before Disneyland, our place to play

So many terrific times with friends,

so long ago, remembering still, even today.

The Old Swimming Hole

My memory was recently jostled about an old swimming hole

By some people who discovered it later and wondered how it happened to be

So here is the story. It began with four of us, Bob, Jim, Dan and Me.

We were young guys looking for something to do and we saw this leaning tree

We were walking along the river and we saw the tree on the island

About two hundred feet from our shore and it looked like a perfect spot

Later, it was exciting. Everything we needed, boards, nails, rope and clearing tools

We carried them as we swam across the river, it wasn’t easy, but we did it a lot

We cleared an area on the river’s bank and then we trimmed the tree

We built a small platform and tied the rope up high where it needed to be

We tied a knot on the end of the rope so we could hold on tight

Then we would swing twenty feet or more over the river, perfectly

Well, I cannot tell you how many times we enjoyed our old swimming hole

Once we borrowed six empty metal barrels from the sugar beet factory

But they caught us and we loaded them in a pickup truck they provided,

No charges were ever filed, and our diving raft idea was history

It was a great summer for the four of us at our old swimming hole

It was the kind of thing the river offered us, a great opportunity

And now we learn it was enjoyed by others, how many we don’t know

But I am sure; we also share some special memories

Parched Corn

My home state of Iowa is truly a state of four seasons

I’ve seen every day of January freezing cold

Winter was not my favorite time for obvious reasons

But cheering the first day of spring never gets old

Shaking the winter blues is a real pleasure

And springtime memories, like hunting mushrooms, I’ll always treasure

Then the joys of summer, so many, are the best of all

Followed by autumn and the natural beauty of fall

When my buddies and I would tromp through the woods

Running by the river and mystical Lover’s Lane

We’ll borrow a couple ears of dried field corn along the way

Start a fire and parch some corn, outdoor life is a wonderful game

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida.