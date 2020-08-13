THERE WAS A TIME
(Growing up in Waverly Iowa)
There was a time
when this body was young
I would swim in the river
dive off the railroad bridge
or swing high from a rope or vine.
There was a time
when this body was young
I searched the woods for mushrooms
hunted rabbits in their zigzag run
or borrow grapes from the neighbor’s vine
There was a time
when this body was young
when we fished all night long
caught a few for no reason at all
or maybe caught an eel and then “cut our line.”
There was a time
when this body was young
swimming all day at the town pool
or chase gophers with wet towels
or pitched old copper pennies to a line
There was a time
when this body was young
we played baseball in the street
rode our bikes all over town
that were waxed to a perfect shine
There was a time
when this body was young
and we did those things that young people do
never thinking of danger that could have been
Yes, there was a time. Wouldn’t it be great “one more time?”
Lover’s Lane
It started as a country road between
the blacksmith shop and the railroad tracks
I don’t remember any other name,
perhaps a couple miles long, I’m not sure, that’s a fact
To the left was the Cedar River and a backup lagoon
It was woods, hills and three or four scattered houses on the right
A great place for boys to roam and grow
a sandpit toward the end, another fun delight
Swimming, fishing, hunting, exploring,
long before Disneyland, our place to play
So many terrific times with friends,
so long ago, remembering still, even today.
The Old Swimming Hole
My memory was recently jostled about an old swimming hole
By some people who discovered it later and wondered how it happened to be
So here is the story. It began with four of us, Bob, Jim, Dan and Me.
We were young guys looking for something to do and we saw this leaning tree
We were walking along the river and we saw the tree on the island
About two hundred feet from our shore and it looked like a perfect spot
Later, it was exciting. Everything we needed, boards, nails, rope and clearing tools
We carried them as we swam across the river, it wasn’t easy, but we did it a lot
We cleared an area on the river’s bank and then we trimmed the tree
We built a small platform and tied the rope up high where it needed to be
We tied a knot on the end of the rope so we could hold on tight
Then we would swing twenty feet or more over the river, perfectly
Well, I cannot tell you how many times we enjoyed our old swimming hole
Once we borrowed six empty metal barrels from the sugar beet factory
But they caught us and we loaded them in a pickup truck they provided,
No charges were ever filed, and our diving raft idea was history
It was a great summer for the four of us at our old swimming hole
It was the kind of thing the river offered us, a great opportunity
And now we learn it was enjoyed by others, how many we don’t know
But I am sure; we also share some special memories
Parched Corn
My home state of Iowa is truly a state of four seasons
I’ve seen every day of January freezing cold
Winter was not my favorite time for obvious reasons
But cheering the first day of spring never gets old
Shaking the winter blues is a real pleasure
And springtime memories, like hunting mushrooms, I’ll always treasure
Then the joys of summer, so many, are the best of all
Followed by autumn and the natural beauty of fall
When my buddies and I would tromp through the woods
Running by the river and mystical Lover’s Lane
We’ll borrow a couple ears of dried field corn along the way
Start a fire and parch some corn, outdoor life is a wonderful game