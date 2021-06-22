I had my 77th birthday recently. I am no longer working. I no longer work overseas as a diplomat or lead groups of university admissions recruiters on two-to-three-week tours to six to 10 countries.
I get up usually when I want to. I don’t schedule meetings unless grandchildren are involved. I relax, sometimes napping, after lunch. Today, after my lunch, I watched, live on TV, President Biden, at 78, a year older than me, do a 45-minute press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, following his three to four hours of stressful discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is only 68 years old.
President Biden stood in the hot sun and glaring lights, in a coat and tie, coherently and intelligently answering difficult and complex questions. His response about ransomware attacks originating in Russia was beautiful.
He said he asked President Putin what he would think if two groups of hackers in America attacked an important Russian sector, like oil (oil and gas exports are the biggest earners for the Russian economy). He thinks that Putin got the message.
Just the thought of having such an agenda for a single day made me want to take a nap, but I watched the press conference and the Bloomberg analysis following it. I realized this day came after a visit to a U.S. Air Force base in England; bilateral meetings with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (who I always want to recommend “Brylcream. ... just a little dab will do you”) and the Queen of England (he is the 13th US President she has met with); meetings and negotiations with the G-7 group of chiefs of state and then with NATO members, and; flying to and from Europe. I have to congratulate President Biden.
He is resetting our partnerships with our allies; he is asserting our priorities of freedom and democracy to our adversaries. He has energy, intelligence and is quick of wit. He is off to a good start.
It is shocking to me that Sen. Mitch McConnell has proclaimed his priority to be the defeat of President Biden’s priorities. The attitude of “my way or the highway” served us poorly in international relations and obstructs national progress.