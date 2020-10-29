Thanksgiving Day, one of our greatest traditions, is not far away. Consider, if you choose, a couple sidelights about that great festival: There is little evidence that what the Pilgrims did in 1621 really led to what is now our holiday festival of thanks.
Most historians agree that it was a three-day gathering to celebrate a good harvest, and not a “holiday” as such, but more of an English harvest festival. Actually, it can be traced to President Washington, others, and to Lincoln who, in 1863, proclaimed a national day of thanks and that it would be held on the last Thursday of November.
President Franklin Roosevelt changed it to the next to last Thursday so as to create a longer Christmas shopping season, but public outrage caused it to be moved back to the original date. Then, in 1941, Congress declared that it would be observed on the fourth Thursday. And so it is.
No matter what history tells us, it will soon be that special day. Certainly it is true that the past year has brought many hardships, shortcomings and many grievances but I believe that, as always, most will find ample reason for some words of thanks and gratitude.
I assert that there is another very important day in November when we should give many thanks. That is Veterans Day, on the 11th. I hope you do not observe it as simply another day off – but rather one to take the time to say thanks to a veteran. Make it a sincere statement, or act, of gratitude for ail that he or she did for you and your freedom. Just remember how much a simple “thank you” can really mean. I believe that for most those two words might be quite enough, because it will reinforce and match the thanks that is in their hearts – thanks for being home, being alive, and that it’s over.
As you know, for years the 11th was known as “Armistice Day” to mark the end of World War I, but in 1954 by act of Congress it became the day to honor and to remember the veterans of all our wars. When I think about November 11, I think of freedom and am reminded of the words of dedication at one of our Air Force Museums. These words are inscribed on a large monument at the entrance.
WE MUST NEVER FORGET THAT FREEDOM IS NEVER REALLY FREE. IT IS THE MOST COSTLY THING IN THE WORLD. FREEDOM IS NEVER PAID IN A LUMP SUM. INSTALLMENTS COME DUE IN EVERY GENERATION. ALL ANY OF US CAN DO IS TO OFFER THE GENERATIONS THAT FOLLOW THEIR CHANCE FOR FREEDOM.
Let’s give thanks to our veterans for their part in our chance, and then vow to help make sure that chance carries on to the generations to come.
Thanks… and… thanks again. Be part of it.