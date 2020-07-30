My grandfather’s grandfather was born about 1787, the son of an African slave, and indentured as an infant by a family living in Vermont. It was fortunate he was born in Vermont because the state’s law required that indentured servants, i.e. slaves, be freed when they came of age.
As a boy growing up in Waverly in the ‘40s and ‘50s, I thought my family was white and descended from an English family. About 10 years ago, a DNA analysis revealed that my Y-chromosome matched those of the majority of African-American men. I debated whether I should tell my cousins and I eventually did. I also wondered how my life might have been affected had I known about my ancestry when I was young. Would I have tried to suppress it?
In 1955, Waverly was 99.99% white. That was the year of the Virgil Daniels affair. Capt. Daniels, who was brother to the popular singer Billy Daniels, was stationed at the radar base and had been denied a place to live in Waverly with his wife. A small group of right-thinking citizens would not hear of it and found a home for Daniels in Waverly. Their effort brought national recognition to the community and an award from the Fund for the Republic, an organization that promoted civil liberties. It made me feel proud of my home town.
Today, Waverly is 97% white and to quote a local citizen, “we prefer it that way,” so things maybe haven’t changed much since 1955. Unaffordable housing is a good way to keep things “that way.”
When I came to the question on the 2020 U.S. Census form that asked for my “race,” I puzzled over how to answer it. The census instructions guided me by asking “with what race do I identify.” Had my family’s path from Vermont to Iowa been the same except for the color of my skin, would my answer to the question of race be any different? It is not unusual for males considered to be African-American to have Y-chromosome markings found in white Western European populations.
For most people “race” is determined by skin color and that is unfortunate because evolution has “hard-wired” us to be wary of people who don’t look like us and forms the basis of what makes us “racist.” The challenge we face is to recognize and accept our inherent racism and deal with it for what it is. Genetics seems to be suggesting that the term “race” is meaningless. The question on the census form seems irrelevant and perhaps should be ignored.