During the 2020 campaign and for several weeks after, one of the more common signs carried by protestors was “no socialism.”
The former president said, “Our country will never be a socialist nation.” Too often people use the words communism and socialism as synonyms. This goes back to the days of the Russian Revolution of 1917, which created the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics). Thus, the words communism and socialism were used interchangeably.
But there are several types of socialism. The one popularized by Bernie Sanders, and which those who believe in some measure of socialism accept, is democratic socialism. Its premise is common people should have more participatory power in economic decisions and that they deserve a larger share of the economic pie.
The richest 10% of Americans own 84% of all stocks. The executives receive stocks as part of their compensation. Why not the workers? The top 10% own 70% of our country’s wealth.
Should we have an economy that is organized to primarily benefit a small percentage of our citizens at the expense of hundreds of thousands of others? We have 20 CEOs from the health insurance industry that in a recent year collectively made $473 million, nearly $24 million per year. At the same time 40,000 Americans lose their lives each year because they lack health insurance which would provide the care needed.
The Pharma industry pays the same humongous wages to their CEOs while people cannot afford to buy the necessary prescription drugs. The No. 1 cause of bankruptcy filings for families in the United States is the inability to pay medical bills. We see headlines like “Medical Bankruptcy is Killing the American Middle Class.” Sixty percent of all bankruptcies are because of large medical bills. Nearly 4 of 5 are from families who have health insurance.
Any person who has been an employee has benefitted from democratic socialism. Labor unions were the power behind the changes that brought about the 8-hour work day and five-day work week, unemployment insurance, workmen’s compensation, no child labor, safety measures, job protection and living wages. The treatment of workers prior to the changes brought about by democratic socialism was barbaric. There are probably few people, if any, in our country who have not benefitted from what many would call socialism. Democratic socialism has been a safety net when capitalism has failed. It has been the drive to improve the lives of ordinary people.
Another aspect of socialism are regulations We have had several disasters the past two decades that point out the need for regulation if we are to avert future catastrophic events: Hurricane Katrina in 2005, mortgage loans 2008 and the Texas ice storm of this year. Regulations of levees in New Orleans, weatherizing in Texas and financial regulations in the housing mortgage debacle would have, if not eliminated, greatly reduced these catastrophes.
In the rush to save money and/or increase profits thousands of people lost their lives and homes. Rick Perry’s statement about Texas summarizes very well how stuck some are in President Reagan’s ideology of “government is not the solution; it is the problem.”
Perry said, “Texans would voluntarily spend even longer time without power during freezing temperatures just to keep federal regulators out of their state.”
When Texas could not take care of itself the federal government sent generators, fuel and food.
Much of life is to keep a balance. Economic systems are no different. There is little, if any, historical proof that one system is always better than another. The key is to constantly tweak them to fit the circumstances of the moment.
No one doubts that governments are sometimes too intrusive. But we need to refrain from seeing the government as only a problem. It is just as often a solution to someone’s dilemma. Democratic socialism is a challenge to the present economic and political power structures and its atrocious inequalities.
We are much better country today because the government did for people what capitalism could not. For those who do not want any measure of socialism in the United States, you are about 100 years too late.
Before you conclude all socialism is bad and capitalism can be all things to all people, understand what you have today because of socialistic ideas. Even those who wrote our Constitution in 1787 believed we should have a sense of justice and community.
Part of the Preamble to the Constitution says one of our purposes is to “provide for the general welfare.” It was never the intent or belief of our forefathers and mothers that free enterprise would always be able to provide for all people in all situations.