As a candidate for the Iowa Senate in District 32, I recognize and value the importance of listening to the people I hope to represent in the state legislature.
I recently had the chance to talk with Jenn Wolff, who is an occupational therapist and has worked in both the medical community and the general public. In particular, she works to help people with disabilities and has lived with a disability herself for 17 years. Jenn works tirelessly to help others through direct service and unwavering advocacy for the community of people with disabilities here in Northeast Iowa, and it was an important opportunity for me to hear her experiences.
As I learned from talking with Jenn, it is the goal of many people with disabilities and their families to maintain an independent lifestyle in their own homes, but a lot of families are finding it to be increasingly difficult to find support staff to make this possible. Caregivers for many of our community members who live with disabilities are often overworked because the agencies for which they work are under-staffed.
These caregivers, on whom many of us rely, are assisting those with disabilities by helping them to get ready in the morning, getting to work and completing tasks inside and outside of the home. Because support staff is overworked and underpaid, our community members with disabilities are often left to fend for themselves without the assistance they need. It is our job as community members to support and value our neighbors with disabilities by advocating for the entire community and its caregivers.
When assistance falls short, people with disabilities often have to move into nursing and dependent-care facilities. When we as a community respond this way, we all lose. It diminishes the value that our neighbors with disabilities bring to our communities and we all miss their valuable contributions.
By supporting our caretakers with higher pay and better work conditions, we can ensure that our community members with disabilities are best able to live, work, and participate fully as our neighbors, friends, and colleagues. Together, we can do more to enrich our communities by supporting our neighbors with disabilities and the workers who care for them.