Kenosha, Wisconsin, is just a five-hour drive east on U.S. Highway 20 from us. It’s also where Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back after breaking up a domestic dispute between two women earlier this week.
He was doing the job the cops were called for. His reward was an execution attempt by police officers as he tried to get back in his car with his kids. This is why people in Waverly have been protesting, saying “Black Lives Matter.”
For 10 weeks in a row, we’ve stood out on Bremer Avenue to let people in Waverly know that we care. Over 150 people have joined us, and there are over 400 people in the Facebook group. Almost everyone is from Waverly or the surrounding towns.
We receive a lot of affirmation, but also a lot of middle fingers, curses, and retorts that “all lives matter”. We actually believe all lives matter, that’s why we’re there in support of Black lives, like Jacob Blakes, whose life apparently didn’t matter.
Several weeks before this, Waverly made national news when a Waverly-Shell Rock fan made racial slurs at the Charles City center fielder, a Black teen. This opened a lot of people’s eyes to the presence of racism here in Waverly. Make no mistake: We have a problem. Black people are almost twice as likely to get pulled over in Waverly as white people.
There is no Black representation on City Council, and little on commissions or in city government. Try finding a picture of a Black person on the city website. What kind of message does that send? There are very few minority owned businesses in town. The baseball incident, coupled with other anecdotes I’ve heard, makes me wonder how bad bullying of minorities is in our schools.
There is a group that’s been working diligently for the last couple of years on issues of diversity in Waverly called Embrace: Celebrating Diversity in the Cedar Valley. It was formed out of the city’s long-term strategic plan in 2018. Thus, I was surprised to learn that after hearing a report from Embrace, and after the baseball incident, the mayor decided to form a new Diversity and Equity Commission, and to do it unilaterally, and without consulting City Council or opening it up for public input.
I’m not a member of Embrace, but it’s my understanding that three of their white members were asked to join the commission, but declined when they learned that no People of Color (PoC) from Embrace we’re invited. This type of solidarity is foundational to racial justice. So is working transparently and centering the voices of minorities. Work done unilaterally and in private rarely benefits the marginalized, and often does the opposite.
I wasn’t able to attend the first commission meeting but talked to some people who did. I attended most of the second meeting and all of the third. This group went through a typical visioning period, but they seemed to skip over defining diversity and equity as it relates to Waverly. Nor was a definition given to them when the commission was formed.
Because of that, they seem to be edging toward an “all lives matter” mentality where they feel the need to do something for everyone, instead of discovering and addressing the worst inequities in town. I am glad they put equity in their title. Equity and diversity, taken together, literally means making Waverly fairer for diverse communities, I’m just not sure they are moving strongly in that direction ... yet.
I know it’s challenging to identify and recruit a group of diverse candidates who represent populations in Waverly facing inequities, but I think if there was a public process that was minority led, we could have had a commission that was mostly, if not completely diverse.
The combination of minority leadership and transparency would help to build trust in a city where racism and discrimination exist. Why should having a fully diverse commission be a goal? Cisgender, white, abled, affluent people don’t need more representation in Waverly, they already hold most all of the seats of power in town. You would expect part of a diversity commission’s function would be to make up for this lack of representation.
Let’s be clear, I’m not disparaging the many non-diverse, non-equity challenged people that agreed to serve on the commission. They might all be amazing allies who know how to center diverse voices over their own, and who minority communities in Waverly would vouch for. That’s not the point, equity in diversity is the point.
I truly am willing to give this group the benefit of the doubt, even though I have reservations about how they were formed. The hardest thing I’ve witnessed in the meetings is the group’s inability to address inequities head on. Racism and what it does to Waverly, for instance, was only brought up by one person, a Person of Color, during the second meeting, and wasn’t mentioned a single time during the third meeting when they were mostly focused on the Commission’s goals. If the Diversity and Equity Commission can’t keep racism and other inequities in focus, then what’s the point? What about homophobia? Ableism? Religious intolerance? I’m pretty sure those are equity and diversity issues in Waverly, too.
The group will often name a symptom of a problem and not engage the structural cause. At one point, the City Council representative on the commission suggested that we can’t rely on social media to reach marginalized people in Waverly because many of them don’t have internet access. The group quickly agreed that social media was a bad way to reach diverse people in Waverly and moved on.
First off, is that true? Do minorities not have internet access? Does that assume poverty levels for diverse communities? Is that true? Maybe it’s true for some diverse groups more than others? I’ve learned that people on social services qualify for reduced rates through Waverly Internet, but maybe that’s not enough for some people?
Once you get at the heart of the matter, you may have discovered an inequity in Waverly. If the inequity is internet access, then thankfully our city is an internet provider who can provide access to those who need it.
Another idea, however, would be to hire a communications director to come up with a strategic communications plan, like so many City Council members have been asking for over the years. If the person was a diverse hire and/or had strong diversity training, they would have the qualifications needed to address this inequity. They would be the best person for the job.
I have a couple other examples like this I’d be happy to share with the commission. But in total, I think they need to look beyond social programming, which is helpful, but doesn’t address the structural causes of inequity which often involve long-term and legislative solutions. Plus, they can rely on the continued work of Embrace to provide educational and social programming.
The stakes for this commission are high. The soul of the city is on the line. What kind of city do we want to be, one that provides fairness to those who have been treated unfairly, or one that looks the other way, with a callous “all lives matter”?
I’m counting on this group to do what’s right for the city. I was pleased by the statement their newly appointed chairperson, a Person of Color, made during the last meeting. I can tell he’s invested in the work. The group does have a long way to go, in my opinion, to live up to their name. I’d like to see them consider the following things:
- Form a stronger partnership with Embrace. Why start from scratch? Embrace has put in the time to educate themselves and has worked to educate the public. They know what’s at stake here in Waverly. Perhaps Embrace can take lead on the programmatic elements while the Commission takes the lead on the structural elements.
- Stop what you are doing and do the work to define your combined elements of diversity and equity, as it relates to Waverly. Your group appears unfocused, this would give you clarity. This shouldn’t be an easy process and will take time and research. Again, ask Embrace for help, they have a head start.
- Set a goal to have this group be as full of diverse members as possible. Use a public and minority led recruiting processes to build trust when recruiting new members. An additional goal would be to take an active role in making City Council and City Government more diverse.
- Get to the heart of issues you’ve defined as diversity inequities and dream bigger. Your work should help to form the city’s short and long-term strategic plans. It goes without saying that addressing racism should be part of the plan.
Thank you for hearing me out. If you’d like to join the Black Lives Matter Facebook group, search for “Black Lives Matter to Bremer County.”