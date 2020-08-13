President Trump spent hundreds of thousands of our money last weekend to move his entourage to another of his golf courses. Dozens of rooms and meals taken at the Trump resort. Maybe his presidency will end his string of personal bankruptcies, as he sinks our nation in his swamp of cronyism and deficit spending. I am thinking about the road we have been on the past 3 1/2 years:
We have an unresolved trade war with China, even as Iowa’s Terry Branstad is in charge of our Embassy in Beijing. Iowa sales of corn, soy and pork to China have been greatly reduced from levels attained in the free trade years of previous administrations. According to Reuters news service, China has begun to buy more soybeans, but would need “scorching levels of buying” to hit its targets. In May, the communist nation’s imports from the U.S. were behind 2017 levels, not 50% above them, as agreed.
When it comes to combating COVID 19, Branstad has been in charge in China and Trump in the U.S. Today we have reached 5 million COVID infections and 160,000 deaths. President Trump said last week, “It is what it is.” It is a national calamity.
North Korea continues to build nuclear weapons and launch missiles after President Trump thought he negotiated a fast deal with a rough and dirty ruling dynasty. No Nobel Peace Prize yet for The Donald.
Since President Trump cancelled U.S. participation in May, Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is now about five times larger than was permitted. They can produce atomic weapons in less than a year, but, to their credit, have apparently not yet done so.
Over the weekend,
President Trump claimed he would increase unemployment benefits to $400. He does this by moving money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, enough to pay the federal portion for a couple months. No idea where the rest of the money comes from. Also, we had better hope there are no hurricane, flood or other emergencies.
The spending actions President Trump announced from his golf course this weekend require congressional action for funding. Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution gives Congress the power to “lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts and excises, to pay the debts and provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States. This is also referred to as the “Taxing and Spending Clause.” This power applies to tariffs (duties) which President has caused us American customers to pay. Congress, especially the Senate, do little to stop President Trump from taking legislative power.
Five million Americans with COVID-19; 160,000 Americans dead from COVID-19; over 10% unemployment; GNP in the second quarter of 2020 declined by 9.5%. President Trump wants American employers to stop deducting Social Security from employees’ paycheck, so if you have a job you will get a few more bucks, but only for the rest of the year, after which employers have to pay the payroll taxes for previous months. In reality, this seems to be an attack upon Social Security, because benefits are paid in part from current employment taxes.
And, lastly, take a look at what is going on the U.S. Post Office. On Friday, recently appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major donor to President Trump, moved top managers out of their jobs and moved many middle managers away from their positions.
Reliable, inexpensive delivery of mail is a keystone of freedom and democracy. Many Republicans have long sought to privatize mail services, and most of us have been around enough to know that “privatize” means higher user costs, large compensation for the new service providers and less service.
For recent evidence of this, research the privatization of Medicaid in Iowa by the Republican Governors Branstad and Reynolds, aided and abetted by the Republican state legislature.
And speaking of legislatures, the prize for thoughtless action this month goes to the U.S. Senate, which added $686 million for the F-35 fighter jets to the COVID-19 relief act they are negotiating with the U.S. House. This is apparently more important to the Republican Senate than an extra $200 per week for unemployed Americans.
I would call to complain to Joni Ernst (Member of Senate Armed Forces Committee) or Chuck Grassley, but they went on recess last week. I am working for a fuller, fairer and better America. There is much to do.