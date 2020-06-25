I wrote to my legislators to urge them to overturn the harmful executive order passed by President Trump June 22 that prevents hard-working immigrants from a pathway to earning citizenship, tears apart families, hurts the most vulnerable members of our society, and disrespects the rights of workers and border communities. It is imperative that legislators do everything in their power now to overturn this unconstitutional order that is a large barrier to achieving the American Dream.
Correcting this order is important to me, a citizen of Waverly, because it means supporting the American Dream for all people.
My partner is the most upstanding person I know; he worked hard to complete his college degree at Wartburg College, pays taxes, participates in the democratic process in every way possible, knows more about the U.S. Constitution than I do, and has jumped through all of the hoops required to work as an immigrant in the United States.
He is a South African immigrant who came to Iowa from studying at a United World College in eSwatini, graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, obtained an OPT (extension of the F-1 student visa), and will begin working in two days.
My partner studied public relations and multimedia marketing in college; received the “Maggie Award” for service to the Department of Journalism & Communication and the “Dell Award” for peace and justice; and served as Student Body President.
With the executive order that was just signed, he has 11 months until he is no longer able to work, live, or contribute to American society. President Trump says the order will be in effect through the end of the calendar year; however, his administration has been pushing this legislation his entire presidency and, realistically, there is no end in sight. His administration has made my partner and I feel helpless and hopeless about our future in the United States.
While I feel hopeless about my own situation, I am afraid for the families that will be ripped apart. Children who have one immigrant parent will lose them to deportation. Let me be clear: These are tax-paying, law-abiding people who earn what they work for with little return on their investment.
What happens to the international students who intend on attending Wartburg College in the next year? What happens to our recent drive to enhance Waverly, Iowa, and the world by becoming inclusive and diverse in all areas? What happens when two parents are working in the U.S. on visas, but their children were born in the United States? Do they become DREAMers, too, constantly afraid of being kicked out of the only home they’ve ever known?
Therefore, I urge everyone to do what they can to support the American Dream by writing to our legislators with a personal story; feel free to use mine if you know of no one impacted by this. I urge you to spark conversations and think of what your life would look like without immigrants.
Please do everything in your power to uphold the American values of diversity, hard work, and democracy.