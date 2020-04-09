Faith & Hope
Our country is truly different today.
A pandemic of sorts has come our way.
Seems like our lives have changed overnight.
I guess it was China’s little oversight.
Coronavirus is its name
COVID-19 or CoV are one in the same.
Fear of the unknown can cause quite a panic.
Let’s try to stay positive through this epidemic.
People become desperate, and they start to lose hope.
Keep your wits about you, I know you can cope.
Its symptoms resemble, that of the flu,
We’re told to stay home, and wash our hands
Is that, really, all we can do?
So let not this virus cause you dismay.
Fold your hands together and remember, just pray.
Just Pray
When your health is declining,
And you’re heading downhill,
We’re all looking for a miracle
Or a magical pill.
There is no such thing
I am sorry to say,
You’ll gain strength from our Father
If you’re willing to pray.
Keep positive, and try not to mope
For Jesus is our Savior,
And he gives us hope.
When the pain and sickness is so hard to bear,
God taught us compassion, so you know we care.
So lift your heart to heaven above,
Ask for strength and healing,
And most of all, love.