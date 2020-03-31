Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Signs of Spring

I think I saw a robin, hopping across our yard

Stopping a time or two, to sing its happy notes

Later I saw a flock of cedar wax-wings,

Filling a barren tree

The chatter, preparing for the northern flight

A spring sign of hope

The warm, gentle rain, a great change for sure

Is welcome, as a few birds can be seen

On limbs of barren trees

There’s a tint of green, slowly

Showing in our lawn

And small flowers appear,

Soon blooms will taunt the bees

Pairs of birds are gathering

Small sticks and stuff

To build their nests,

Egg-laying will soon begin

Oh yes, the signs are everywhere

Spring is rushing in

Winter’s gone! Winter’s gone!

Let the beautiful spring come in.

Waiting for Spring

Another month? Holy Cow! You must be kidding me

Winter’s had its fun, freezing cold and

blizzards, the usual stuff

With extremes, of course, to make its mark.

And ice to keep the body shops full,

I’ve had enough

Granted, this image is not one everyone will see,

Although your roots will dictate the picture

floating in your mind

If you are from the South,

your winters are probably mild

But you with the northern roots, your

picture may be white, a different kind

So, another month you say, for some it’s just hanging on

But Spring is only weeks away

and time will move winter along

True, we know nature might well still

have some tricks to play

But soon, we’ll hear the symphony of Spring

as birds sing their favorite song

Spring’s A Comin’

Spring’s a comin’ to the backwater swamp

With algae, it’s turning green

And the ole’ ten-foot gator glides along,

Trying hard not to be seen

Where the beautiful, noisy red-winged blackbirds

Are swaying in the breeze

And honking announces the

Arrival of some Canadian geese

While a chorus of croaking bullfrogs

Are calling for a springtime mate

With boasting tunes loudly competing

With a quick, exciting rate

A small flock of Hooded Mergansers

Splash down where algae free

And they swim in pairs as springtime calls

For nesting soon to be

Spring’s a comin’ to the backwater swamp

As it has always done years before

And we never tire of the drama

We enjoy as nature thrills us once more.

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and 1947 graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida. This is the first of two parts.