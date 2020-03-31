Signs of Spring
I think I saw a robin, hopping across our yard
Stopping a time or two, to sing its happy notes
Later I saw a flock of cedar wax-wings,
Filling a barren tree
The chatter, preparing for the northern flight
A spring sign of hope
The warm, gentle rain, a great change for sure
Is welcome, as a few birds can be seen
On limbs of barren trees
There’s a tint of green, slowly
Showing in our lawn
And small flowers appear,
Soon blooms will taunt the bees
Pairs of birds are gathering
Small sticks and stuff
To build their nests,
Egg-laying will soon begin
Oh yes, the signs are everywhere
Spring is rushing in
Winter’s gone! Winter’s gone!
Let the beautiful spring come in.
Waiting for Spring
Another month? Holy Cow! You must be kidding me
Winter’s had its fun, freezing cold and
blizzards, the usual stuff
With extremes, of course, to make its mark.
And ice to keep the body shops full,
I’ve had enough
Granted, this image is not one everyone will see,
Although your roots will dictate the picture
floating in your mind
If you are from the South,
your winters are probably mild
But you with the northern roots, your
picture may be white, a different kind
So, another month you say, for some it’s just hanging on
But Spring is only weeks away
and time will move winter along
True, we know nature might well still
have some tricks to play
But soon, we’ll hear the symphony of Spring
as birds sing their favorite song
Spring’s A Comin’
Spring’s a comin’ to the backwater swamp
With algae, it’s turning green
And the ole’ ten-foot gator glides along,
Trying hard not to be seen
Where the beautiful, noisy red-winged blackbirds
Are swaying in the breeze
And honking announces the
Arrival of some Canadian geese
While a chorus of croaking bullfrogs
Are calling for a springtime mate
With boasting tunes loudly competing
With a quick, exciting rate
A small flock of Hooded Mergansers
Splash down where algae free
And they swim in pairs as springtime calls
For nesting soon to be
Spring’s a comin’ to the backwater swamp
As it has always done years before
And we never tire of the drama
We enjoy as nature thrills us once more.