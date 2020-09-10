The Color of Fall
September is here! Soon the trees will start their show
Every day it will change as Fall takes center stage
And the trees so green in summer
will become the foliage lovers rage
Every day I search the view
for new colors breaking through
to let me know that Fall has arrived
as wonderful colors come alive
As the days pass by
each more pleasant to my eye
the glorious picture never gets old
Each one I see, a masterpiece to behold!
Biking in the Country
What a joy it is, biking in the country
riding the country roads
Sometimes paved and sometimes gravel
Through the hills and valleys,
crossing rivers and streams
On old metal bridges, decked with
planks, all fun travel
The views are great, never disappointing
the ditches often covered with colored leaves
The leaves in the woods are so beautiful
and the farms, too, surrounded by evergreen trees
We both puff a little, biking up hill
and we laugh, walking with our bikes
up the tougher climb
Whee! We holler, flying down the hills
Oh, the memories we share,
country biking is so sweet, so fine!
Grandmother’s Ride
It’s Sunday. Church is out and
I’m in our family car,
with Mom, Dad and my sister,
going to pick up our grandmother.
It’s October and she loves the foliage trail
framing the beautiful farms
where every view is a masterpiece
and around each bend in the road
we find another.
As we pull into the driveway
we see grandmother coming out the door
she is waving, anxious I’m sure
to share this wonderful ride
Off we go! Look Grandmother, isn’t it pretty?
“Yes, darling and look at the cattle in the field
and the leaves in the distance;
They make the hills come alive
“Look at the yellow leaves on the
birch trees and the bright red leaves on the maple trees
and see how the evergreen trees stand out
as random green splatters across Nature’s scenes”
And then I said, “We are so glad, grandmother,
you could join us on our leaf ride today.
Everything we see is more beautiful
As we travel our favorite leaf viewing way.”
FALL IS WINNING!
Many green leaves have ended their trip,
Changing to yellow, orange or red.
Painting their host tree for all to see,
Like a canvas will never be spread.
And though some still appear to be clinging,
Every small breeze sends a few more winging.
Their colorful days are destined to be few,
As lower night temps crystallizes the dew.
So many torn loose have fallen down,
Their pastel colors are now shades of brown.
They scatter the land, as their fate is certain,
The roads and paths form summers’ last curtain.
The picture we see as summer is yielding,
Where the leaves once reigned, the trees are thinning
And the dark limbs are prominently exposed,
The days are shrinking and fall is winning.
Fall is winning. Fall is winning. It always does.