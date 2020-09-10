Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Color of Fall

September is here! Soon the trees will start their show

Every day it will change as Fall takes center stage

And the trees so green in summer

will become the foliage lovers rage

Every day I search the view

for new colors breaking through

to let me know that Fall has arrived

as wonderful colors come alive

As the days pass by

each more pleasant to my eye

the glorious picture never gets old

Each one I see, a masterpiece to behold!

Biking in the Country

What a joy it is, biking in the country

riding the country roads

Sometimes paved and sometimes gravel

Through the hills and valleys,

crossing rivers and streams

On old metal bridges, decked with

planks, all fun travel

The views are great, never disappointing

the ditches often covered with colored leaves

The leaves in the woods are so beautiful

and the farms, too, surrounded by evergreen trees

We both puff a little, biking up hill

and we laugh, walking with our bikes

up the tougher climb

Whee! We holler, flying down the hills

Oh, the memories we share,

country biking is so sweet, so fine!

Grandmother’s Ride

It’s Sunday. Church is out and

I’m in our family car,

with Mom, Dad and my sister,

going to pick up our grandmother.

It’s October and she loves the foliage trail

framing the beautiful farms

where every view is a masterpiece

and around each bend in the road

we find another.

As we pull into the driveway

we see grandmother coming out the door

she is waving, anxious I’m sure

to share this wonderful ride

Off we go! Look Grandmother, isn’t it pretty?

“Yes, darling and look at the cattle in the field

and the leaves in the distance;

They make the hills come alive

“Look at the yellow leaves on the

birch trees and the bright red leaves on the maple trees

and see how the evergreen trees stand out

as random green splatters across Nature’s scenes”

And then I said, “We are so glad, grandmother,

you could join us on our leaf ride today.

Everything we see is more beautiful

As we travel our favorite leaf viewing way.”

FALL IS WINNING!

Many green leaves have ended their trip,

Changing to yellow, orange or red.

Painting their host tree for all to see,

Like a canvas will never be spread.

And though some still appear to be clinging,

Every small breeze sends a few more winging.

Their colorful days are destined to be few,

As lower night temps crystallizes the dew.

So many torn loose have fallen down,

Their pastel colors are now shades of brown.

They scatter the land, as their fate is certain,

The roads and paths form summers’ last curtain.

The picture we see as summer is yielding,

Where the leaves once reigned, the trees are thinning

And the dark limbs are prominently exposed,

The days are shrinking and fall is winning.

Fall is winning. Fall is winning. It always does.

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly Native and 1945 graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida, where he writes poetry of his old hometown.