Earth Day began on April 22, 1970, which gave a voice to an emerging public consciousness about the state of our planet.
As we look to April 22, 2020, I want you to take a look at yourself. We are in a time of social distancing ourselves from others. It is a great time to reflect on our life and how we impact the world physically and emotionally.
I begin my water quality classes by asking the students to raise their hand if they have polluted water today. The students look around at each other, no one wanting to admit they have done such a horrible thing.
Then I raise my hand. “I polluted water today by brushing my teeth, taking a shower, washing my hands, going to the bathroom.”
Usually that gets a giggle, and many students begin to raise their hands. Then the class and I begin the discussion “We all pollute water, but how can you pollute less water or help our environment?”
As a child, I was never taught to shut the water off while brushing my teeth, but my children know they would be in a lot of trouble if they left the water running. Everyone is doing a great job teaching their children this lesson and very few students raise their hand for leaving the water on.
My children are very surprised with how quickly I can take a shower. I know, those long hot showers sometimes feel amazing, but they are not environmentally friendly. I challenge you to take an 8-minute shower. All of these practices can help us reduce the amount of water we pollute.
Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle are things we can do in our own homes to help the environment. We can reduce the amount of water we are using, but we can also reduce the amount of waste we have by buying smart.
Look at the packaging when you are at the store. Purchase items that use recycled materials, have less packaging, or buy in bulk. We always need laundry detergent, so why not buy a large container of it? Shutting off lights or the TV when we leave a room is another way to reduce the amount of electricity we use.
Reuse the milk jug to water the houseplants or in the garden over your tomato plants. My daughters have been reusing many items as craft projects. Our favorite creation has been taking old picture frames and making a stained-glass window with paint and glue. (see picture)
Recycling isn’t always the easiest choice, but it is a great job to do. I tell students of all ages that they can be responsible for recycling at their house. They can help rinse/clean containers, sort the items in the garage, and take it to the curb. At my house, recycling is a lot harder because we have to drive it somewhere as we live in the country, but our children can still help us load and unload the items.
If we all took a look at our personal life and got our family involved in helping improve our home, would we make a difference in the entire world? Yes. Don’t worry about what Mr. Smith is doing down the street, take responsibility for our own actions.
Celebrate 50 years of Earth Day by being kind to one another and taking care of this world, because we are not going to get another one.