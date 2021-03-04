Waverly’s electric utility has postponed investment in renewable energy. Once a national leader in investment in renewable energy, we are not now demanding or installing renewable energy sources.
We have gone from four wind turbine generators to three. I wonder whether the hydroelectric installation (historic foundation of municipal generation and distribution for Waverly) is in operation?
Recently, State Auditor Rob Sand announced the results of a study that showed if every Iowa county seat, school district and county government installed an average solar energy system, taxpayers would save $375 million over the life of the equipment. Local governments and school districts included in the study saved an average of $26,475 a year on energy because of the solar panels.
Waverly has a long-term agreement with the Municipal Electricity Association of Nebraska (MEAN). It is my understanding that we must guarantee the purchase of amounts of power managed by MEAN, most of which is generated by fossil fuels.
Because of this guarantee, we have not increased our generation of renewable energy. Also, MEAN has not significantly increased its supply of renewable energy.
Are there better means to increase our use and generation of renewable energy? Here are some considerations:
1. Waverly could negotiate for more renewable energy sources in the MEAN contract. It is my understanding that such negotiations with MEAN by the city of Aspen, Colorado, were successful. Nebraska, like Iowa, has plenty of wind and sunshine.
2. Waverly can borrow funds at low interest rates (municipal rates today are under 3%). The return on investment from renewable energy installations is better than 3%. We make money by investing in clean energy. Such bond offerings sell out in a matter of weeks.
3. The expected lifespan of solar panels is about 33 years, a long period over which installation and maintenance costs can be paid.
4. GM and Ford are both shifting to all electric vehicles, GM by 2035. Tesla is already all electric vehicles, soon to include semi-trucks. Electric powered buses are in use in China, Japan and Europe.
5. We could build a solar panel array including storage batteries near the Waverly airport, Waverly-Shell Rock schools bus depot, and Waverly’s Public Works and Recycling Center. There is much public land in this area. City, school, county and individuals’ purchase of electric vehicles will increase in the coming 30 years and rapid charging facilities will be needed. Such a facility also could serve vehicular traffic from the adjacent Avenue of the Saints.
6. Waverly Utilities could offer rebates for homeowners who use solar panel shingles in new construction and shingles-replacement.
Last year, Iowa got 53% of its power from wind energy, ranked second in the nation. Waverly is not getting this much of this.
There is undoubtedly a lot I do not know about this topic. I want to know more. Our utility managers, utility board and city council members know a lot more, and we all need to know more.
It is time for public and transparent discussion of alternatives for increased renewable energy availability and use. As Rob Sand’s study indicates, solar energy is a money-maker. Interest rates are very low. The demand for electric power for vehicles is certainly increasing.
Like in the early 1900s, a community investment in renewable energy is likely to result in big gains for our community.