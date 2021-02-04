In his Jan. 28 commentary in the Waverly Democrat, “Don’t exploit pandemic to enact liberal laundry list," Sen. Chuck Grassley advises the Biden Administration to “lean in on a bit of Midwestern common sense … Don’t put the cart before the horse … While more pandemic relief is needed, some of the line items are political pipe dreams for progressives.”
He cites raising the federal minimum wage to $15. I can agree that raising the minimum wage is not directly related to COVID-19 relief and should be the subject of separate legislation, although after years of Congressional inaction $7.25 is clearly significantly outdated
It is very ironic that Sen. Grassley’s commentary appeared at the same time Gov. Kim Reynolds is attempting to ram through a “school choice” bill that would divert taxpayer dollars from support for community public schools to “scholarships” for students to attend private schools. Clearly that is a conservative political pipe dream that has nothing to do with helping schools cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The support for this is generally not coming from Iowans. In fact, people in rural communities are fearful about the impact on their local schools which are already under financial stress. And, I have heard parents of students receiving their education through either a private school or home schooling say they don’t want government money because they don’t want the added scrutiny and red tape that would come with it.
So, why is Gov. Reynolds willing to pit Iowan against Iowan, neighbor against neighbor, parent against teacher, to push this initiative at this time? The following quote offers an insight.
It comes from an invitation to become an Americans for Prosperity “Donor-Activist,” received several years ago, bearing the signature of David Koch, Executive Vice President of Koch Industries. (Mr. Koch is now deceased.)
“We need to build a movement to disassemble big government – brick by brick – policy by policy. … For instance: We drove the repeal of prevailing wage laws in several states, along with public pension reforms, and periodic union recertification requirements, as well as collective bargaining reforms. We successfully worked for the passage of statewide universal eligibility for educational savings accounts in Arizona while expanding charter schools elsewhere.”
I have never had the experience of viewing the world through the eyes of a multi-billionaire. It could be that a person with that much money feels very self-sufficient and sees little value in community.
My perspective, shaped by my experience growing up on a rented farm in Wright County, is very different. I am very grateful for the opportunities my community made available to me. Belmond Community Schools, and later Iowa State University, enabled me to build an education base of very significant lifelong value.
I want to “pay it forward” by helping make sure our Iowa communities provide solid public education opportunities for ALL my neighbors’ children and grandchildren. Where we have community public schools in Iowa which are struggling, Iowans have the responsibility to figure out why and make corrections. We certainly have the expertise and resources in this state to accomplish that.
It’s right and fair that we protect the freedom of Iowa parents who choose not to take advantage of our community schools. However, I fulfill my responsibility to my neighbors’ children and grandchildren through the state and local taxes I pay to support public education. Of course, anyone with a passion for making private school education more financially accessible already has the opportunity to contribute through a variety of charitable organizations, generally on a tax-deductible basis. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly is a great example
It’s not entirely clear to me why Gov. Reynolds and Republican Legislators are so tightly aligned with Americans for Prosperity’s ideologically driven national agenda. They regularly use model legislation developed by an Americans for Prosperity sister organization, the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).
And, it’s not unusual that while the Legislature is in session, we are as likely to see comments in the press about pending bills from Americans for Prosperity State Director Drew Klein, as from an elected Republican Legislator. I would suggest to our Republican Legislators that they each strike up an informal friendly conversation with one of their Democratic colleagues.
They might find they have at least as much in common with another Iowan as they do with out of state billionaires.