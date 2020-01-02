Elected representatives communicating with their constituents on topics related to their duties and newspapers printing such communications are good things. A significant part of State Rep. Sandy Salmon’s Capitol Corner in the Dec. 26, 2019, issue of the Waverly Democrat, however, is an inappropriate use of the pulpit provided her by the newspaper. A large portion of the column is a campaign piece for President Donald Trump and unrelated to her duties as State Representative.
Since Salmon (R-Janesville) has chosen to use this channel to communicate her support for President Donald Trump, I will share a few comments about some of her statements.
Contrary to what Salmon says, no transcript of President Trump’s telephone conversation with President Zelensky has been released to the public. The administration released what was called a summary of the call.
Salmon obfuscates the impeachment and removal process. The U.S. House of Representatives conducted hearings and voted for impeachment. Whether President Trump is to be removed from office will be decided by the U.S. Senate. Salmon’s assertion that President Trump did not cooperative with the House “because they ignored the due process rights an accused person normally has in a trial proceeding” is questionable and misleading. The hearings were not trial proceedings. Additionally, the focus on process by the president and many Republican members of the House of Representatives seems to indicate the refusal to cooperate was because there is insufficient defense related to the substance of the charges.
Very amusing is Salmon’s statement that “no one is saying President Trump handled everything perfectly.” In fact, President Trump repeatedly says just that. Also interesting is her statement that “the Left is always complaining about President Trump’s character.” The recent support of impeachment by Christianity Today indicates concern about President Trump’s character and actions is widespread.
Salmon’s statement that President Trump has championed conservative policies is only partly accurate. He certainly has not advanced the long-standing stated conservative goal of reducing the national debt, which at $23 trillion is the largest in our history. While President Trump has put “conservative judges on the bench,” a significant number of those nominees have been determined to be not qualified for the job by the American Bar Association. Also only partially true is her statement that he has done what he said he was going to do when he campaigned. Most obviously, he has not persuaded Mexico to pay for a border wall. We have not seen the promised support of infrastructure. President Trump is not, as Salmon says, “regaining respect in foreign policy.” He is, rather, alienating United States allies and aligning himself with Vladimir Putin.
Very concerning is Salmon’s repetition of President Donald Trump’s statements that impeachment and opposition to any of his actions are motivated by hatred. I would like Salmon to explain how her assertion that “the hatred for President Trump demonstrated by the Left is beyond rational” and her statement that “we should not let them destroy our country and its foundations” contribute to civil discourse about policy or even about the merits or lack thereof of impeachment. I would also like her to justify the use of the tribal term “them.”
Salmon contends that it is time for those opposed to President Trump to acknowledge his election and “accept and work with it the best they can” and asserts that “this is what we conservatives had to do with the results of the 2008 and 2012 elections.” The recorded statements of Rep. John Boehner (R-Ohio) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tell a different story. (Remember the refusal of Sens. McConnell and Charles Grassley [R-Iowa] to consider the nomination of Merrick Garland for an open position on the U. S. Supreme Court?)
I suggest Salmon focus her communications to constituents on state legislative issues and campaign for candidates for national office in other ways. A corollary suggestion is that the Waverly Democrat not print those sections of Salmon’s Capitol Corner submissions that are clearly unrelated to her duties.