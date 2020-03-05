Dear Maurice Campbell,
Your last opinion piece made me stop and rebut the multitude of issues I had with the article. Unfortunately, I had other matters to attend to and found myself having a hard time fully expressing my thoughts, and decided to throw out the draft I had started. Now, with this newest installment, I feel I can no longer let my lack of writing experience hold me back from having my say as well.
First, I find it highly unlikely that a gentleman of your years had to look up what Socialism entails. Point out one country in the world where socialism (and I mean TRUE socialism) has withstood the test of time. My guess is, that you cannot. You will most likely, however, find many, many places and times where socialism was attempted, and just as many where the idea that, on paper, sounds like a utopian dream, ends up showing itself to be just that in practice. The slow creep of these ideals has been coming on for decades in our nation.
I have seen enough of what happens when the government controls medical care while dealing with the VA. I’ll keep the private plan I get from my employer, for the time being, thank you very much. Let us not even open the can of worms that is the current state of Social Security.
On the “Green New Deal”, I invite you to do some research on that proposal. While some of it is reasonable, I would go out on a limb here and say the majority of it is far-fetched and overreaching. As far as the $93 billion price tag, I think you will find that it is not as much of an unreasonable figure if you read the proposal and decide for yourself.
You make a point that the top 1% of the population holds 85% of the wealth. I’m here to remind you that a fair few of those in government, on both sides of the aisle, hold a fair amount of wealth themselves. In fact, it is startling how many people who have been in government service for the vast majority of their lives with a moderate income, manage to accrue so much wealth. Some of those super-wealthy individuals happen to be candidates for the Democratic presidential ticket. I’ll leave it at that, just some food for thought.
We can debate the pros and cons of the tariffs for days and not come to a consensus but in my opinion, while there was some risk involved in such a strategy, I feel like time will show it to be worthwhile.
I have only heard a handful of people attempt to defend the late General Soleimani, and while I too find killing abhorrent, I also know that evil exists in this world and that some human beings, through their own actions and decision, give up the sacred right of life.
I’d like to touch on your apparent hypocrisy here quickly. In one breath you decree in a blanket statement that, and I quote “War is wrong.” Two paragraphs later you tout the Democratic Party as single-handedly winning World War II and term it as the “greatest military victory ever.” As a veteran of Iraq, and having been in a war zone, I feel like
I can at least speak from some limited experience here.
I, personally, do not think ALL war is wrong. If you believe otherwise, I suggest you speak to someone who survived the Holocaust. Or think to what life might be like had the North not fought the Confederate Army, and in turn help to abolish slavery. While I normally would not stoop to this level, I will point out that Lincoln was a Republican, a party formed to oppose slavery, and that the Ku Klux Klan was a Democrat organization.
You touch on the amount of “propaganda” Sen. Ernst spouts, but I feel like you may be a victim of propaganda yourself. It sounds to me like you are stuck inside an echo chamber and, like many others these days, are unaware.
As stated I stated previously, I started to write a rebuttal to your opinion article on the Second Amendment, and since I’ve already started, I might as well make a few points on that subject too.
You wrote “The Second Amendment was intended to acquire a militia and not to authorize each and every one to acquire and carry a gun.” This is an absolute untruth and is easily proved false by reading the most watered-down account of history.
You then attempt to pass off the fallacy that there is NO talk anywhere of the intent of the Second Amendment. I happen to have a few examples of this here and would like to share them with you. Samuel Adams wrote the following:
“... It is always dangerous to the liberties of the people to have an army stationed among them, over which they have no control ... The Militia is composed of free Citizens. There is therefore no Danger of their making use of their power to the destruction of their own Rights, or suffering others to invade them. rights are sacred when the beneficiaries of those rights are entrusted with their safekeeping, and have the means to do so.”
Also, Thomas Paine wrote that he wished “all the world to lay [arms] aside...and settle matters by negotiation” – “but unless the whole will, the matter ends, and I take up my musket and thank Heaven He has put it in my power.”
There are other examples from writings left by other founding fathers, the first coming to mind is those found in the Federalist Papers, but in even these two examples, I feel it’s clear, as other modern constitutional scholars have said, that the proof is in the wording,
especially with the context of what the founding fathers had just lived through in mind.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
While I doubt any of this will sway your mind on these topics, I hope that perhaps I may have just fractured the dome of the echo chamber I feel you may be trapped in sir, and I hope that you can at least bring yourself to look at the issues of today and our future with a more open mindset.