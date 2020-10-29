Periodically, I have thought of Trump’s boast of “shooting someone on 5th Avenue and not losing any voters.” My initial reaction was that regardless of one’s level of passion in supporting him surely the act of shooting someone or any other harmful behavior would not be tolerated. Loyalty must have its limits.
It is alarming the level of support the president still maintains through all the “shootings” that have occurred the last four years.
Many in the United States are looking forward to a post-Trump world. However, we should caution ourselves for 2020. There is already much evidence of the Trump campaign, with the collusion of the Republican Party, cheating. This should surprise no one. Trump has spent his lifetime cheating, and since the 1970s, the Republican Party leaders have been working to limit access to the polls, especially for people of color. They have done this through grotesque gerrymandering, aggressive purging of the voter lists, and voting regulations. One would think that of any issue in a democracy that is sacrosanct it would the right to vote.
The Republican Party has become the receptacle for not only voter suppression, but also outrageous conspiracy theories, none more bizarre than QAnon. This year, the Republican Party nominated two QAnon members to run for a seat in the United States House of Representatives.
If the Republican Party can give us the likes of Donald Trump once, they are capable of doing it again. The Republican elected officials have wilted at every opportunity to put a stop to Trump’s madness. None of them deserve re-election this year.
Sen. Joni Ernst has said that in private conversations with the president, she has challenged his actions. Her challenges have remained behind closed doors, and thus meaningless. Our state Sen. Craig Johnson has said he has no disagreements with the president. Our state Rep. Sandy Salmon only says that she supports the president.
I understand it may be out-of-the ordinary to challenge your party’s president. But any elected official who is so blinded by this party expectation in a moment when our country’s institutions are threatened by the actions of their leader, is undeserving of their office. The Democrats have three strong candidates in Teresa Greenfield to replace Joni Ernst, Pam Egli to replace Craig Johnson, and Carissa Froyum to replace Sandy Salmon.
There are historic periods of time that require certain characteristics of our political leaders. We have overcome our largest challenges as a nation when our president has risen to that challenge – Washington to lead a new nation, Lincoln to lead a divided nation, and FDR to lead us through the Great Depression and World War II.
We now need a president who has the appropriate qualities to undo the terrible division that has developed for decades and has been exacerbated by Trump. Trump does not have the ability or willingness to do what is necessary. He is mean-spirited, corrupt, vindictive, and constantly alienating people. He has been unable to grow into the presidency.
Biden has the capacity and qualities to unite a nation at war with itself. His life experiences and intellect allow him to understand the challenges we face and permit him to see the path from where we are to where we need to be.