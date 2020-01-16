One of the common themes among this year’s Democratic presidential candidates is their desire to tax the very rich more to pay for certain programs these candidates deem vital to our country’s welfare.
It is easy to believe that because the very rich have this wealth they should be taxed more. We have used this as a basis for taxation for much of our history. It makes sense on a number of fronts. But one aspect of this discussion that is short on narrative is, ‘how did the really rich become really rich?’
Robert Reich, President Clinton’s Secretary of Labor, had an editorial in the Des Moines Register dated Nov. 18, 2019. In this article Reich argues that the major reason for this extreme wealth is the refusal of government to enforce laws dealing with monopolies, fraud, and insider trading. So again, we see massive, sometime secretive, collusion between the very rich and our elected officials.
This legislative refusal is directly related to the astronomical amounts of campaign money given by the rich to our elected officials. The campaign donations lead to very favorable tax laws.
In the recent tax cuts the Koch brothers donated $20 million to elected officials and in return they are paying $1 billion less in taxes every year. The Trump tax cuts have caused twice as many corporations to now pay no federal tax.
Sixty of the largest corporations paid no taxes in 2018. A recent news story indicates that this massive tax cut to the rich is getting worse as the rich and corporations are lining up to receive favorable interpretations of the tax law.
The 1973 book “Rape of the Taxpayer” describes in 483 infuriating pages how the very rich used their money to purchase the favors of powerful, long-serving legislators. Nothing has changed.
Through the years many have fought to undo this great injustice of inequality and they are immediately accused of class warfare. Class warfare has always been with humankind. However, this war was started by and has continued through the efforts of the wealthy. Even Warren Buffett, one of the world’s richest people agrees. “There’s class warfare, all right, but it’s my class, the rich class, that’s making war. And we’re winning.”
Reputable magazines and newspapers, such as, Newsweek, Vanity Fair, Bloomberg, Washington Post, Business Insider, Fortune, among many others, have for decades put forth much print to validate how unfair the wealth distribution is in the United States and the illegal and legal (but unfair) tactics used to obtain this wealth. They verify Robert Reich’s perception of the dishonesty shown by the very rich and our elected officials.
Other considerations in determining why the rich should pay more are the huge subsidies being given to profitable businesses. In Iowa $500 million over the previous decade or two has been given to some of Iowa’s largest businesses who are showing profits and who pay their top executives millions of dollars a year. Much of the farm subsidy program goes to rich, large, absentee farmers. The money for subsidies comes from the general revenue collected yearly from all taxpayers rich and poor.
Regardless of your financial circumstances you are paying taxes to make millionaires richer. Through some convoluted tax law, we all are paying taxes to give tax refunds to some corporations which pay no taxes.
By some estimates United States corporations and individuals have moved from 21 to 32 trillion dollars overseas to hide it from taxes. The rich create phony companies that permit them to hide money. Three hundred sixty-two of the Fortune 500 have 7,800 tax havens. One study showed that 63% of the profits of some corporations are sent to low tax countries — Luxembourg, Bermuda, Netherlands, Ireland, Singapore, and Switzerland.
This wealth transfer is being greatly facilitated by large United States banks. In the 1950s the rich paid 33% of all taxes. Today they pay only 10%.
So, to answer the question of this editorial. Yes, the very rich should be taxed more. Not because they have more money but because they have rigged the system to obtain this obscene wealth that has created and continues to create an unjust society. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “There is no peace without justice.” Until our society becomes more just in ways beyond income inequality, we can expect our culture to continue to be in turmoil.
What is the answer? One, stop the mergers that create economic behemoths that consolidate economic power within a smaller and smaller number of corporations.
Secondly, change the Constitution and have term limits. As Lord Acton famously said, “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Long serving elected officials have an overabundance of power that lobbyists, with their pockets full of money, tap into.
Third, get rid of the Citizens United decision that permits the rich to continue to buy elections. That purchase is toxic to democracy and fairness.