An open letter to Mayor Adam Hoffman and members of the Waverly City Council:
Last week, I emailed many of you regarding both the financial situation of the city and the South Riverside Park Project. While most of you did respond, most of the responses I received offered nothing more than vague/generic answers to my questions and/or objections.
First, I will address the financial situation stability of the city. I have spent hours studying the last 10 years of financial reports to the state of Iowa, as well as the budgets of the last 10 fiscal years.
In my estimation, the city is currently borrowing at about 80% of our borrowing limit. I have also discovered over the last seven to 10 years, our city has spent over $40 million more then we have received from all combined revenues. Given the fact we have not borrowed all of that plus-or-minus $40 million, I am led to believe that we have spent a portion of our financial reserves to account for the differences between the amount borrowed and the amount spent. In FY 2019 alone, there was a $2 million budget deficiency. This deficiency is on top of the fact that only 10 years ago, the city was operating on a $20 million budget and for the last three years, our budget has exceeded $30 million. From the 2011 budget to the 2019 budget, the city budget has increased by 75%. I, along with many members of our community, would like to know what is the cause/reason for this “explosion” in the budget and where exactly has all of this money gone?
I have been “assured” by multiple members of the council that Waverly is “being very responsible with how money has been spent.” However, no one has addressed any of the facts I have brought forth, other then Councilman (Brian) Birgen stating that “the city feels like we should not be starting any new major projects until we have paid down more of the debt on the Cedar Parkway bridge.” In my opinion, this is the city staff’s nice/polite way of telling the council that we have spent to much money and we need to stop spending. Councilman Birgen went on to say that the ball diamonds and the park renovation are existing projects, suggesting that these projects are not included in this “recommendation” from the city. I have yet to receive any response that actually refutes my analysis of the city’s budget or financial situation, other then saying, “don’t worry, we are OK.” This is a paraphrase, of course.
The South Riverside Park renovations. Council Birgen, as the city council liaison to the Leisure Services Commission, did verify that the renovations to South Riverside Park “consists of building a shelter to be primarily used for the Farmers Market.” Now, I love the farmers market and I’m extremely supportive of the Farmers Market having a permanent home in Waverly. However, I do not believe that spending $363,000 on a shelter is either “wise use of the city’s tax dollars” or necessary. In addition, the $363,000 that was approved by the council is more then $70,000 more then the $292,000 that was originally budgeted for in the “Master Plan” that was presented to the council by Align Architecture in November of 2017. I believe this is a prime example of why the city has spent so much money of the last seven to 10 years. The City Council is spending $363,000 when $100,000 (or less) is sufficient.
Recently, I visited Align Architecture’s website and looked at its “Parks and Rec Portfolio.” When a business is building its portfolio, it put its gold standard, top of the mark, Cadillac Escalade projects in it. They don’t put their “Chevy Tahoe” projects in their portfolio. When I visited Align Architecture’s website, the projects Waverly has done make up 20% of those portfolio spots. Soon, the new shelter will be added just like the ball diamonds will be added to Modern Design Architecture’s portfolio. Don’t you think we’ve paid for enough Cadillac projects? I’m ready for a couple Chevy Tahoe projects
Councilman Birgen also informed me the city has “skipped the second phase. The second phase consisted of a trail access down to the river bank. However, it was decided that, with the plans by the state to replace the Bremer Avenue bridge, the construction would ruin any improvements we put in on the river bank.” To this, I ask, how do you intend on getting the heavy equipment behind the $363,000, 250-by-30-foot shelter that sits just feet away from the river bank?
Both Councilman Birgen and Councilwoman Ann Rathe have informed me the renovations to the Exchange Building have been completed. However, the building has not been brought up to code for a public building, nor is the building ADA compliant. On top of this, the asbestos roof has not been removed.
Per Iowa Regulations:
“Prior to planning a renovation or demolition of a building, an asbestos survey is required. The asbestos survey must be conducted by a State of Iowa licensed asbestos building inspector in accordance with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations under 40 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 61, Subpart M, National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP). NESHAP prohibits the release of asbestos fibers to the atmosphere during renovation or demolition activities. The asbestos NESHAP requires that potentially regulated asbestos-containing building materials (RACM) be identified, classified, and quantified prior to planned disturbances or demolition activities.”
I can not find any record of the required inspections in either the city or state online records. Were these inspections done?
In short, I ask the city to reconsider moving forward with the South Riverside Park project. If the council insists on moving forward on the “Farmers Market Exchange” project, I believe this project, the Farmers Market and the community would be better served by relocating the project to the Memorial Park area. This area will allow space for the city to grow the park, host numerous community events, provide for safe, off-street parking and increased visibility. With the relocation of this project, more community members will be able to enjoy the improvements and justify the expense.