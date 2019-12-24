Dear citizens of Waverly,
I want to thank my supporters for their good wishes and hard work during my most recent election campaign. What a wonderful group of positive and forward-looking people! It was close, but, as we know, close isn’t good enough. It does, though, tell us that your opinions matter, since you are not a small group. As I have said before, we must keep our antenna up for those issues that matter to us. That is, we must stay informed, gather accurate information and be purposeful in sharing it with others. In addition, we must act on those things we care about. In other words: care, learn and act.
I attended my last City Council meeting this week. With that, I want to thank the citizens of Waverly who have placed their trust in me for six years. I have appreciated and learned from your regular contact with me, and I couldn’t have done my job without you. Waverly is blessed with citizens who love their community and who want to contribute to it.
I also want to thank my fellow City Council members. Your thoughtfulness, civility and hard work go unprecedented in my experience and tenure on the Council. And above all, despite any differing opinions on individual issues, I have so very much valued your heartfelt commitment to the greater good of Waverly.
Thanks, too, go to the mayor, who has respected the council’s work and honored the process of democratic governance — even when he has personally disagreed with a particular Council decision or when has had to face undue and inappropriate bullying. Thank you, Mayor Soash for leading with integrity. You have a deep commitment to this community.
And, finally, a big thank-you to the city staff, who are among the best I have seen in the region. At every level we have the good fortune of experiencing excellent service and performance — from those who work directly with delivering city services to the administration. City staff are highly competent and incredibly dedicated. It’s been a pleasure working with you.
It has been my privilege to serve the citizens of Waverly. I am proud of the many accomplishments I have been able to be a small part of during my six years on council as At-large City Council member and these last two years as mayor pro tem. The work of our citizens, the council, the mayor and the city staff combine to make Waverly a wonderful place, one to which many, many other small cities look up. We have an exciting and progressive community that offers us a quality of life that is not matched by many. And our visitors typically marvel at what a little gem we have here. Wishing all of this and more for the future of Waverly, I thank you again for providing me with the opportunity and privilege of serving you.