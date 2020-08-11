My hometown of Waverly, Iowa, about 4200 people in the early 1940’s
Had a City Band that played summer concerts every Thursday night
The band played from the steps of the well landscaped Courthouse Square
It was free and they played well, with summer weather just right
I was in Junior High and my grandmother was a cook at the nearby Wishmore Café
The café had a popcorn machine and the owner thought selling at the concerts could be good
I don’t remember if the popcorn would sell for a nickel or a dime
But he needed a seller, “one penny a sack, for me if I would”
I told him yes if my good buddy Dan could work with me
He agreed and so did my buddy Dan
On Thursday nights we each had a cut-off box with rope straps
Each one held fifty bags of popcorn and when empty, to the café for more we ran
Well, I have to tell you it was a great Thursday night summer job.
Our biggest sales night was maybe three hundred bags, everyone’s delight
Dan and I always split the money; we were a team on many money-making schemes
Oh, the great memories, “Popcorn! Popcorn!” selling popcorn on Thursday night.