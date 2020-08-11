Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

My hometown of Waverly, Iowa, about 4200 people in the early 1940’s

Had a City Band that played summer concerts every Thursday night

The band played from the steps of the well landscaped Courthouse Square

It was free and they played well, with summer weather just right

I was in Junior High and my grandmother was a cook at the nearby Wishmore Café

The café had a popcorn machine and the owner thought selling at the concerts could be good

I don’t remember if the popcorn would sell for a nickel or a dime

But he needed a seller, “one penny a sack, for me if I would”

I told him yes if my good buddy Dan could work with me

He agreed and so did my buddy Dan

On Thursday nights we each had a cut-off box with rope straps

Each one held fifty bags of popcorn and when empty, to the café for more we ran

Well, I have to tell you it was a great Thursday night summer job.

Our biggest sales night was maybe three hundred bags, everyone’s delight

Dan and I always split the money; we were a team on many money-making schemes

Oh, the great memories, “Popcorn! Popcorn!” selling popcorn on Thursday night.

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida.