When I was a student in the Department of Mathematics and Physics at the University of Iowa in the 1960s, I knew who James Hansen was although he did not know me from Adam.
He was an outstanding physics student from Denison, born the same year I was, 1941. James Van Allen encouraged him to study the atmosphere of the planet Venus, an atmosphere that consists primarily of the gas carbon dioxide that made the planet too hot for life.
After completing his Ph.D., Hansen applied what he had learned about Venus to better understand how carbon dioxide affects the earth’s climate. His computer models were used for the 1979 National Academy of Sciences report “Carbon Dioxide and Climate: A Scientific Assessment.”
The scientific community was convinced of the threat to our climate of increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and was ready to draft policy recommendations for limiting carbon emissions with strong political backing. Unfortunately, the very next year the American people elected Ronald Reagan President, who immediately began dismantling the EPA, rolling back environmental regulations, and encouraging increased coal production. Global temperatures rose faster during the Reagan years than at any time in history.
In 1981, Hansen became head of the NASA Goddard Institute of Space Studies and published an article in the journal Science that made startling predictions of how increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will impact the earth’s climate. When Hansen and Nobel Prize winning chemist Melvin Calvin testified at Al Gore’s committee hearing on climate change in 1982, they were asked about the urgency for taking action and, if no action was taken, how soon could we expect to see the effects of global warming. Hansen replied “within 10 to 20 years.” To the question of when action needed to be taken, Hansen said “very soon” and Calvin replied, “My opinion is that it is past.”
Reagan pulled the plug on Hansen’s funding for his climate research at Goddard and ignored their warnings. Hansen continued to speak publicly about climate change and appeared at more congressional hearings throughout the Reagan years.
Prior to Hansen’s startling testimony in 1988, the Reagan administration attempted to censure him and refused to let him testify as a government scientist unless he altered the results of his research, so he testified as a private citizen. He presented evidence showing that “global warming had already begun” that made headlines around the world.
George H.W. Bush followed Reagan in the White House, and he degraded the global warming problem by delegating it to his Chief of Staff John Sununu, who did everything he could to suppress discussion of it.
When Bill Clinton succeeded the elder Bush as President, he signed the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, the first legally-binding climate treaty, but the Republican-controlled Senate refused to ratify it. Then the course of history took a disastrous turn when Al Gore, who would have made climate change his top priority, was denied the Presidency in 2000. The younger President Bush, who then succeeded Clinton, formally withdrew from the treaty shortly after taking office.
For the next 16 years, climate change was overshadowed by war, financial collapse, and economic recovery. After Barack Obama became President, carbon emissions from coal declined and he signed the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement. However, after Donald Trump was handed the Presidency in 2016, he immediately adopted Reagan’s course by “dismantling the EPA, rolling back environmental regulations, and encouraging increased coal production” and announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Agreement. Carbon emissions are once again increasing at a rate faster than ever before.
When I speak to people about the Climate Crisis, they invariably ask what they as individuals can do about it. There is a very simple answer. They can vote.
Some members in the scientific community fear that it is already too late to do anything, that a tipping point has been passed where continued warming of the planet can’t be halted no matter what action is taken because of feedback loops, kind of like when a nuclear chain reaction gets started. Nobel laureate Melvin Calvin thought it too late as early as 1982.
However, it is still possible to slow it down. The election of 2020 is critical for us and our planet. Hopefully a President and Congress will be elected who will make addressing the Climate Crisis the first order of business and pass emergency legislation to deal with it. The alternative is unthinkable.