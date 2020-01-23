The Bremer County Conservation Board’s logo on its signs states that its purpose is to “Protect and Preserve.” I believe that Bremer County’s is the only conservation board in Iowa to make such an untruthful claim.
To an environmentalist, “protect” means to prevent the exploitation or destruction of land so as to preserve its natural state. “Preserve” means to maintain the land in its original or existing state.
Bremer County’s Board neither protects nor preserves. It exploits. “Exploit” means make use of and derive benefit from land and carries a negative connotation.
When public concern for our natural environment began in earnest 130 years ago, it came from two separate and distinct groups: “conservationists” headed by Teddy Roosevelt and “preservationists” led by John Muir. The conservationists had a selfish motive. They wanted lands set aside for recreation. As sportsmen, mostly hunters and fishermen then, they were worried that the best lands would become privately owned and inaccessible.
The goals of preservationists were defined by The Sierra Club founded by Muir in 1892 to “explore, enjoy, and protect the wild places of the earth.” Its purpose has since evolved to “protect and restore” with climate change its top priority. There is a huge difference in purpose between these two groups.
When the Iowa Legislature passed the 1955 law creating county conservation boards, the purpose was to “promote and preserve the health and general welfare of the people,” whatever that means today. What it meant to the lawmakers at the time was that it enabled the exploitation of public lands for recreational purposes.
In general, county taxpayers provide 60-70% of their support with the rest coming from private donations and fees. In other words, the law authorized conservation boards to charge fees for use which is a form of economic exploitation.
In an earlier letter, I wrote about the damage to Cedar Bend Park from neglect, abuse, and misuse of the park and its campground for exploitive purposes. An example of even worse exploitation is visible at the Ingawanis Woodland, another Conservation Board property.
The once pristine woodland has been cut to ribbons by 7 miles of trails for mountain bikers to tear around on. Their bikes are cutting narrow ruts over a half foot deep in places. They’re even cutting new trails crisscrossing the original ones.
Hiking has become dangerous because someone could easily turn an ankle in the ruts or get run over by a biker. Torrential downpours brought on by climate change will turn ruts into gullies and ruin the woodland forever. This is an example of destructive exploitation at the hands of the Conservation Board.
If we’re to wage a serious war against climate change, then all our parks may ultimately have to be closed to recreation. It’s essential we create “carbon sinks” in the form of forests and prairies that remove carbon from the atmosphere and put it back into the ground. Instead of clearing woodlands for campgrounds, mowing large swaths of grass for picnic areas, and destroying woodlands for exploitive purposes, returning our distressed parks and other wilderness areas to nature as preserves will be a far better way to “promote and preserve the health and general welfare of the people.”
Otherwise, the Conservation Board needs to be truthful and change the wording on its logo to “conserve and exploit.”