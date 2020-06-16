Editor’s note: The author requests that this poem be read at a quick tempo.
Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!
Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!
One, two, three, four!
One, two, three, four!
Beautiful horses racing hard
To leave the field behind
Straining on the bit
With four legs touching
One at a time!
Muscles, pulling, pounding, sounding
With track dirt pieces flying!
On the sulky
So close behind!
The driver loudly yelling
Shouting its name, a challenge trying!
Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!
Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!
One, two, three, four!
One, two, three, four!
Pounding Hoof beats becoming eight!
Beautiful horses now neck and neck!
Hoof beats pounding, deafning, sounding!
Drivers shouting, fans screaming!
Flying side by side, rounding final curve
Two abreast rapid breathing!
Hooves pound the ground
Running in sync!
Nose to snorting nose!
Wheel to spinning wheel!
No time to blink.
Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!
Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!
One, two, three, four
One, two, three, four
How thrilling to witness
The hard driving steeds
Harness racing’ very best
How exciting, thunder indeed
A winner by inches
Hearts still quickly beating
Sweaty horses, resting nervously
Applause for the champion
Trophy for the driver
And memories for me.