Editor’s note: The author requests that this poem be read at a quick tempo.

Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!

Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!

One, two, three, four!

One, two, three, four!

Beautiful horses racing hard

To leave the field behind

Straining on the bit

With four legs touching

One at a time!

Muscles, pulling, pounding, sounding

With track dirt pieces flying!

On the sulky

So close behind!

The driver loudly yelling

Shouting its name, a challenge trying!

Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!

Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!

One, two, three, four!

One, two, three, four!

Pounding Hoof beats becoming eight!

Beautiful horses now neck and neck!

Hoof beats pounding, deafning, sounding!

Drivers shouting, fans screaming!

Flying side by side, rounding final curve

Two abreast rapid breathing!

Hooves pound the ground

Running in sync!

Nose to snorting nose!

Wheel to spinning wheel!

No time to blink.

Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!

Thump! Thump! Thump! Thump!

One, two, three, four

One, two, three, four

How thrilling to witness

The hard driving steeds

Harness racing’ very best

How exciting, thunder indeed

A winner by inches

Hearts still quickly beating

Sweaty horses, resting nervously

Applause for the champion

Trophy for the driver

And memories for me.

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and member of the Waverly High School Class of 1947 now living in Winter Haven, Florida. This poem honors the harness races from the Bremer County Fair of the 1930s and 1940s.