They’re simplistic, corny and follow a predictable, feel-good formula, but my wife and I enjoy all the Hallmark Christmas movies. By the end of December we’ve seen most of them so many times that we can quote many of the lines along with the characters.
One of our favorites is “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with Morgan, an itinerant chef; Jennifer and her son Brian; and Uncle Ralph, played by Henry Winkler, the Fonz on “Happy Days.” Hearing Andy Williams sing the theme song is a bonus.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” Except when it isn’t! Another seasonal favorite says, “Happy holiday, happy holiday; while the merry bells keep ringing, may your ev’ry wish come true.” Except when each ring of the bell only deepens the pain, and it’s apparent that having every wish come true isn’t even a remote possibility. Indeed, having any wish at all come true is not likely to happen either.
One more song lyric? “Oh, there’s no place like home for the holidays, ‘cause no matter how far away you roam, if you want to be happy in a million ways, for the holidays you can’t beat home, sweet home.” But what if the home you most identify with was sold 25 years ago? Or the home you’d like to return to blew apart in the tornado of 1986? Or was lost to foreclosure in the great recession a few years ago?
What if that whole home-for-the-holidays thing is just a pipe dream because the people who use to populate that home are no longer on speaking terms – Mom and Dad are divorced, brother Joe is in prison, sister Alice is still nursing a grudge that’s been an irritant since before the turn of the century, Uncle Louie hasn’t been heard from in years?
Bummer of a thing to write about during this joyful Christmas season! Is that what you’re thinking? But that’s what psychologists and social workers have been telling us for many years – that December is not only darkened by short days and long nights, but that there’s also a darkness of the spirit that threatens to settle over us at Christmas time.
Many of us don’t need the experts to tell us that. Our personal experience has shown us that this is the most wonderful time of the year, except when it isn’t, which seems to be quite often.
Why is that? Elvis sang, “I’ll have a blue Christmas without you.” And that may be part of it. Sometimes we’re depressed at Christmas because certain very special people are absent – by distance, disagreements, death, or other circumstances.
But that’s only part of the cause of the Christmas funk that some folks just can’t shake. Why do we feel down when we want so badly to feel as cheerful as the music – both sacred and secular – tells us we should feel?
I suspect that, to a great extent, it’s because we’ve set the bar too high. We’ve allowed those Hallmark movies, Currier & Ives pictures, and Norman Rockwell images to define the “perfect” Christmas. Anything less feels like a disappointment. We’ve created unrealistic expectations for the way the decorated house and the Christmas dinner table should look, for how the family gathering should play out, for how peaceful and beautiful our lives would be if only we believe hard enough and do Christmas right.
And there, I think, is the crux of the problem. Christmas is not about what we do at all; it’s about what God has done for us! But even though we already know that to be true, we too easily slide into thinking that it’s up to us to make Christmas joyful; it’s up to us to make Christmas the most wonderful time of the year.
Perhaps we need to hear again what a favorite Christmas carol says, or rather what it doesn’t say. It’s not “Joy to the world, my tree looks grand;” “Joy to the world, my house looks festive;” “Joy to the world, I have no problems:” “Joy to the world, my pain is all gone;” “Joy to the world, my bills are all paid.”
The song doesn’t say, “Joy to the world, we’ve ended all wars;” “Joy to the world, I’ve conquered my fears;” “Joy to the world, I bought the right gifts.” It doesn’t even say, “Joy to the world, my family’s all here,” or “Joy to the world, we love each other.”
Worthy goals all, but what the carol actually says is even better. “Joy to the world, the Lord is come!” Joy is possible in our messed up, chaotic, imperfect, frustrating, frightening world because the Lord God came into the world through that baby, his son Jesus, born in Bethlehem – to bring peace in the middle of turmoil, to bring light in the middle of darkness, to bring joy in the middle of heart ache.
Perhaps Christmas really can be the most wonderful time of the year, not because our personal world is so wonderful, but because God has come into our world.
The pressure’s off, folks. We don’t have to create the joy. It comes as a gift.