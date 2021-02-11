We should not have been surprised or shocked about Trump’s behavior since the election. When we elect criminals to office, we can only expect that criminal behavior will continue. Trump is a pathological liar which led to the insurrection because of his countless lies about the election results to a very volatile population. Because he does not believe in our democratic culture, he was very willing to promote violence to overturn the election. To maintain our democracy, we must have a peaceful transfer of power.
Trump’s behavior since his loss in the election shows the depths of his depravity. This depravity does not end with his unrelenting effort to overturn the election (thus depriving the legitimate vote of millions of Americans) and his encouragement of the insurrection at the Capitol Building. Since election day, when he turned his back on the United States, over 200,000 of our fellow Americans have died of COVID-19. COVID-19 has seriously disrupted all of our lives in countless ways. Rather than working with experts on alleviating COVID-19, he barricaded himself in the White House, most notably with the Pillow Man, to hatch schemes to overturn the election. The Obama Administration established a 70-page pandemic protocol that was gutted by Trump releasing nearly 200 people working to implement the protocol. Beyond COVID-19, the vindictive Trump put up many roadblocks for the Biden team to get vital information for the transition.
Trump’s words and actions have constantly kept his supporters agitated. He continues to lie about the election. His supporters in Congress have continued to find the election results unacceptable, and believe that Trump deserves complete loyalty from all Republicans. That thinking goes beyond misguided and ridiculous. Let there be no doubt that the weapons and rhetoric of some of the rioters indicate their preparation to kill and kidnap. Let there be no doubt that the rioters were determined to disrupt the democratic process and overrule the vote of millions of American citizens. Trump did nothing to stop the wreckage. By some reports he was in the White House watching and enjoying his followers obey his orders. Trump deserves no loyalty, only our wrath. If any of us were not aware of how dangerous Trump can be, the insurrection of Jan. 6 shows with great clarity that danger.
Trump has surrounded himself with many who, like himself, do not believe in democracy. Since Trump assumed the presidency the Republican members of Congress have consistently ignored his corrupt behavior. A number have fed into his lies about the election results and amazingly continue to give him support even though Trump’s agitation on January 6 put their very lives in danger, and threatened the basis of our democracy. This misplaced loyalty tells me they do not really believe in our democracy, they only believe in power. Republican leaders needed to step forward and publicly state the election was fair. Instead, they perpetuated the lies or hid.
A recent poll of Republicans indicates that 60% believe their party should continue to follow Trump. These are dangerous times when a majority of Republicans want to continue with Trump. These times are dangerous when the Republican leadership is now pushing to maintain Trump as their party’s leader and frontrunner for the nomination in 2024. Republican Party leaders are more interested in supporting Trump and other misfits of their party than supporting those who want Trump held accountable for his lies and violence, example Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Trump will continue to be a force in our country until his supporters internalize the magnitude of his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Some Trump supporters believe him to be the Messiah. National Republican leaders have said, “God is on Trump’s side.” “God has a plan for Trump.” He must taken off the religious pedestal where they have placed him. Until his supporters return to reality, we will continue to struggle with a man whose life has been a criminal enterprise, who is a pathological liar, and who does not believe in democracy.